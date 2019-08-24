

David H. Koch, a billionaire industrialist who profoundly influenced conservative politics, died at 79. Koch Industries became the second-largest privately held company in the United States, and, by 2018, Koch and an older brother, Charles, were estimated to be worth about $60 billion each. Read about his impact on politics here.

The first death from a vaping-related lung illness was reported, as a spate of mysterious lung illnesses are now under investigation by state and federal health officials in connection to vaping.

President Trump lashed out at Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him an “enemy.” In a tweet, Trump asked “who is our bigger enemy” between Xi and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg completed radiation treatment for a malignant tumor found on her pancreas. It is her second treatment within a year for cancer, and the court said no additional treatment is planned.

