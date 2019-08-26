

Three people were arrested last week after a teen said he was tied up, assaulted and subjected to racial slurs in a home in San Bruno, Calif., according to police. (San Bruno Police/San Bruno Police)

Family members claim the girl’s mother, father and stepfather acted in self-defense after they found the 17-year-old boy in their daughter’s bedroom closet.

But the teen said the adults tied him up with rope, assaulted him and called him slurs in a racially motivated attack.

The parents are now charged with a hate crime and other felony offenses including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to police in the northern California town of San Bruno. The girl’s mother and stepfather, Haydee Arguello and Wilfredo Amaya, both 46 of San Bruno, as well as her biological father, Luisandor Suarez of San Francisco, 49, were booked into jail last week.

The Washington Post could not reach Amaya, Arguello or Suarez on Monday, and it is not clear if they have attorneys. The three are being held without bail, according to court records.

The boy was visiting the 15-year-old girl at her home early Thursday morning when members of her family arrived and “became irate and started assaulting” the victim, San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen said in a statement. Restraining him with rope, they continued to assault the teen and threatened to kill him, police said.

The suspects, who are all Hispanic, used racial slurs against the teen, who is African American, Ryan said. Police have not named the alleged victim.

Eventually, Johansen said, they let the boy go, and he fled, getting treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and reporting the attack to police.

Johansen said police executed a search warrant on the home where the alleged assault occurred and collected evidence. The San Bruno police department did not respond to inquiries from The Post on Monday.

The suspects’ children have defended their parents’ actions. Katherine Gomez, an elder sister of the 15-year-old girl, told ABC 7 that the boyfriend punched her mother.

“Then my step-dad, of course, is not going to let anyone hit his wife,” said the sister, who recalled coming out of her room Thursday morning after hearing the altercation. “They tried to stop him, and he was acting very violent, so they grabbed a rope to try to tie him down and ask him why he was at the house.”

Gomez denied that the adults used racial slurs or hurt the boy.

People’s ability to legally use force to protect themselves is highest inside their homes, California criminal defense lawyer Ambrosio Rodriguez told The Post. You’re within your rights to shoot a middle-of-the-night intruder in your house, he said, whereas in public you could only respond to someone with “reasonable and proportional” force such as a punch for a punch.

But the crux of the San Bruno case, he said, is whether the parents acted with genuine fear of a stranger or realized the boy’s relationship to their daughter and decided to teach him a violent lesson.

“If a strange person comes into your house, you have the right to restraint, you have the right to use lethal force,” he said. “But the issue here is … whether they were doing it for sadistic reasons.”

A neighbor who lives a few houses away, Jorge Flores, said he heard a boy screaming in pain, ABC 7 reported.

Hate crimes are increasingly common across the country, according to a report earlier this month from the California-based Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Total hate crimes rose in 2018 for fifth year in a row, increasing by nine percent in 30 large U.S. cities, the group’s analysis says.

Read more:

They just tied the knot. Then the family watched in horror as they turned onto the highway.

Transgender women said they were being harassed at a bar. Then bouncers dragged them out.

A new high school will have sleek classrooms — and places to hide from a mass shooter