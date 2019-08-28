

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

Welcome back to our weekly news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the day before. You can find yesterday’s quiz here.

About $22 million in aid for the Amazon fires may be in jeopardy because Brazil’s president is demanding an apology from the French president.

A large health-care company was ordered to pay $572 million to remedy its role in fueling Oklahoma’s opioid crisis.

And late Monday night, there was some drama emerging from the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as the newsroom of the New York Times.

The daily news quiz covers the top news stories of the past 24 hours. It’s already wild week. Let’s see how well you’re caught up.