The deputies arrived at the Alabama home early Tuesday morning, after a teenager called to report gunshots upstairs while he was on a lower floor, a local news outlet said.

Authorities say they discovered a horrific scene inside the house in Elkmont. Five people had been shot, and three of them were dead. The others were in critical condition, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Then came the confession, the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-year-old who called in admitted in an interview that he had killed his family members, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims include two adults and three juveniles, according to news station WAFF-TV, which reported that the shootings occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. An adult was taken to a hospital in Huntsville, the news station said, while a minor was flown to a hospital in Birmingham. Both died after being airlifted, the sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday.

The teen is helping investigators find the 9mm handgun he said he used and then left nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

The office did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post.

