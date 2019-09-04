Forecasts show Hurricane Dorian menacing Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm pulverized the Bahamas, where the death toll is expected to rise.

Hurricane and flood warnings stretched across the Southeast U.S. coastline.

After devastating part of the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian kept rumbling north on Wednesday and was forecast to stay dangerously close to a wide swath of the Southeast United States. Forecasters say that while the storm is gradually leaving Florida behind, it threatens the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas with dangerous wind, rain and storm surges.

Hurricane Dorian moving ‘almost parallel’ to Southeast U.S. coast

The storm has stayed far enough from the Florida coast to spare that state the worst of its wrath, but a more significant impact is expected in Georgia and the Carolinas, according to forecasters.

The Capital Weather Gang reported Wednesday that the impact could be damaging in areas including Charleston, S.C., where water levels could reach some of the highest recorded, and the Outer Banks in North Carolina, where high winds could lead to damage and power outages.

[City by city forecasts in the Southeast United States]

In a late-morning bulletin Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to move “parallel to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast” through the evening. Then, it warned, the storm’s center was projected to move near or over the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday and into Friday. But even if the center remains offshore, the storm could still deliver a punishing blow.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center,” the hurricane center said.

The Capital Weather Gang reported that the severity of the storm’s impact will depend on how closely the storm winds up tracking to the coast.

Flash flooding was expected to become increasingly possible across coastal Georgia and the eastern Carolinas from Wednesday night through Friday, the hurricane center said. And “significant, life-threatening, flash flooding” is expected in the Carolinas, the hurricane center warned.

— Mark Berman



Mister Bolter recovers dishes from his son's home, destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Pine Bay, near Freeport, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rescuers trying to reach drenched and stunned victims in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, while disaster relief organizations rushed to bring in food and medicine. (Ramon Espinosa)

The Coast Guard dispatches cutters to help: ‘There are still people to be saved.’

KEY WEST, Fla. — Since the storm began, hundreds of distress calls seeking aid for people in the Bahamas have come in to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard airlifted 19 people on Tuesday from a clinic in Marsh Harbor on Abaco Island to a medical facility in Nassau.

¨The magnitude of destruction is catastrophic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kristopher Ensley, the captain of the Paul Clark, one of six 154-foot cutters heading to the Bahamas to provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance. “It’s tragic. We are going there to help. This is part of what the Coast Guard does. We save lives.”

“There are still people to be saved,” he added, emphasizing that the agency was assisting the Bahamian government, which is leading the response effort.



An aerial view of houses in the Bahamas from a Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft after Hurricane Dorian shifted north, Tuesday. (Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, several cutters headed to Miami to refuel and load pallets of plastic sheeting, one of the most needed supplies for shelter. The skies were clear, and the seas were still expected to be choppy with the storm roiling the Atlantic.

Although the Coast Guard routinely patrols near the Bahamas, especially the nearby areas of Bimini and Freeport, rescuers faced many unknowns Wednesday. Storm surges meant coastal depths were unpredictable.

Aerial photos showed that much of the debris landed in the ocean, possibly including parts of roofs, buildings and submerged boats. On a normal day, the charts might show a certain depth along the shore, but with the storm surges, coasts might be much higher, and boats may be submerged under the water

“You don´t really know what to expect,” said Ardy Effendi, executive officer of the Paul Clark cutter, who is originally from Pittsfield, Mass. “We can´t just push through a lot of debris.”

— Maria Sacchetti

[A storm chaser went silent as Dorian slammed the Bahamas. He reemerged with a harrowing story.]

In the Bahamas, the ocean became a bulldozer

While millions of Americans waited to see what impact Hurricane Dorian could bring, the storm’s terrifying power was on full display farther south.

The Bahamas took a direct hit, with nearly three out of four homes on Grand Bahama left underwater. On the island of Great Abaco, the storm left behind a debris field. Neighborhoods were flattened and homes turned to rubble.

Officials said the death toll had risen to at least seven, but they expected that this number would increase as authorities made it to damaged areas. Read more here.

— Mark Berman