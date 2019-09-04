

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

Hurricane Dorian is turning away from the Bahamas and toward the U.S. mainland. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds and, despite weakening slightly, it has grown in size. Follow along here for city-by-city forecasts along the Southeast coast.

Over Labor Day weekend, a diving boat off the coast of Southern California caught fire with 33 guests on board. Twenty bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, and 14 people were still unaccounted for Tuesday and were presumed dead.

The Post’s Kyle Swenson traveled to Vincent, Ohio, to report on a school district choosing to arm staff members, letting teachers carry guns to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his majority in Parliament and is facing a rebellion of lawmakers, who are seeking to delay plans to leave the European Union.

Google is the target of a new state attorneys general investigation regarding potential antitrust violations.

