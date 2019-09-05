Hurricane Dorian has intensified, with its powerful winds covering a larger area

Thousands are listed as missing after the storm pummeled the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas on Thursday, delivering a powerful combination of wind and rain and appearing likely to buffet the states into midday Friday.

Awaiting Dorian in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — As soon as the latest band of rain passed Thursday morning, the dog walkers were out in the old, historic part of this port town.

“People who have been here a while know that [Dorian] is going to be offshore and not going to hit us hard,” said Steve Miller, a retiree walking his lab, Jackson, beneath the live oaks that line 3rd Street.

Miller, who said he’s been through “every hurricane since 1954” in this storm-plagued town, said last year’s Hurricane Florence, which flooded much of the area, caused only $400 of roof damage to his 120-year-old house. One street over, Laura and Bob McCantes, 66 and 67, moved into their new home Saturday from the North Carolina mountain town of Blowing Rock.

“We are 50 feet above the [cape Fear] River here, so I’m not too worried,” said Laura McCantes. “But the last time we moved it was right before Hugo, and we moved right where it made landfall. Now we’re trying it again, and this one is coming in. Maybe it’s our fault.”

Her new neighbor, Winifred Williams, 68, laughed and invited the McCanteses over to “porch sit” as soon as the storm passes. She pointed out the home of a couple, 92 and 85 years old, whom the neighbors watch over. They didn’t evacuate, nor did hardly any others on this inland ridge.

“Hurricanes are like cats,” concluded Laura McCantes, as Williams’s one-eyed cat strode by, sending the couples’ dogs into a frenzy.

— Patricia Sullivan

If Hurricane Dorian makes N.C. landfall, it will be first Category 3 to do so in decades

Hurricane Dorian was lashing South Carolina on Thursday and was expected to do the same to North Carolina on Friday. While it is unclear if the storm will make landfall, doing so in North Carolina would make it the first since 1996, according to the Capital Weather Gang.



Bill Olesner walks down South Battery St. while cleaning debris from storm drains on Thursday, in Charleston, S.C. Hurricane Dorian is just off the coast of South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The storm reduced paradise to a miserable heap

While the Carolinas are just starting to feel the impact of the storm, the Bahamas is confronting devastation and still trying to get its hands around the scale of Dorian’s endless assault on some islands there. Thousands of people are believed to be missing after Dorian hit the islands.

The impact was catastrophic. As one resident said: “This was nothing like we’ve ever seen.”

Some S.C. residents opted to stay put

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — At the Walmart Supercenter here, shoppers and employees raced to finish last-minute preparations as the 24-hour store readied to close early Wednesday evening. Bags of mulch were piled against the building’s side doors as residents loaded their cars with bottled water and canned food.

Don Habibi cut a West Coast trip short to return home and help his family brace for the potentially devastating storm. They’ve been through “many, many, many” hurricanes, he said, loading up his car in the Walmart parking lot.

As Hurricane Florence bore down last year, the family evacuated. But getting back home was so much trouble, Habibi said, that they decided to stay put.

“We’ve not had the fear struck in us to leave,” said Habibi, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

One row of cars down, James Campbell was feeling just as defiant. “I’ve been running the past few years, and I’m not moving this year,” the 28-year-old Myrtle Beach resident said.

All the evacuations add up — the gas, hotel rooms and food for him, his girlfriend and his daughter, it’s too expensive, he said. He, too, has been through several storms, but this year’s may be the first his 6-year-old actually remembers.

“She’s getting curious, asking questions,” Campbell said. “Like, ‘Why are we at Walmart so late?’ ”

The store began turning people away at 8 p.m. as it prepared to shut down. Roger German got in just in time. The self-employed contractor had found plenty of work earlier that day.

“I was just boarding up houses on the beach all day,” he said. “Everyone decided to prepare at the last minute. I haven’t been able to do a whole lot of prepping myself. ”

But, he conceded, he wasn’t going to do too much preparation anyway. “I don’t really think this’ll be a bad one,” he said. “I’m just going to go home and hope my TV stays on.”

— Reis Thebault