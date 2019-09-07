

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

Welcome back to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the day before. You can find yesterday’s quiz here.

Former Starbucks executive and now former presidential hopeful Howard Schultz threw in the towel.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Vice President Pence’s trip to another country, which included a stay at a Trump golf resort.

A falsehood prompted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to write sternly worded letters to technology companies, imploring them to do more to root out disinformation ahead of the 2020 election.

The Defense Department announced 127 construction projects that it plans to defund to free up money for the border wall.

And another of Earth’s nations had hoped to be the fourth to land on the moon Saturday.

We want to hear from you: What do you think of the daily news quiz?