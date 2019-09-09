

The Coast Guard and port partners search for crew members Sept. 8 after the 656-foot vehicle carrier "Golden Ray" overturned in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga. (U.S. Coast Guard/AFP) (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

A rescue crew with the U.S. Coast Guard has made contact with the four remaining crew members of a cargo ship that overturned, then caught fire, off the coast of Georgia over the weekend.

Amid the initial chaos before sunrise Sunday, the Coast Guard was able to rescue 20 of the 24 people on board the Golden Ray, a 656-foot ship that was leaving the Port of Brunswick in St. Simons Sound with 4,000 vehicles when it listed to one side and tipped over. But a fire, as well as the instability of the Golden Ray’s cargo, made conditions too risky for immediate additional rescue missions.



Coast Guard crews and port partners respond to an overturned cargo vessel with a fire on board Sept. 8 in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Complicating matters was the lack of power to the ship and its maze of compartments and watertight doors, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton told CNN.

By Monday morning, though, officials said rescuers had heard noises from inside the cargo ship. Hours later, the Coast Guard confirmed to the Associated Press that the noises had come from the four missing crew members.

“The early indication is they are on board and okay,” Lt. Lloyd Heflin told the AP.

#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

In a tweet, Coast Guard officials confirmed all four members are alive but their health conditions were “unknown.” Rescuers would be drilling a hole to deliver supplies. “This is a slow, but safe process,” officials said in a tweet.

A language barrier made it difficult for the initial rescue team to communicate with the trapped crew members, who are South Korean, Heflin told the AP.

Officials are evaluating the safest way to get them out.

The 20 people already evacuated from the ship — 19 crew members and a U.S. harbor pilot — were lifted from the tilting ship by helicopter and lowered into boats using fire hoses, officials told CNN.

A statement from South Korean’s Foreign Ministry said the crew members were in an engine room in the overturned ship and had at one point “apparently tapped back three times” when Coast Guard rescuers banged on the hull of the ship.

The Golden Ray is owned by South Korean firm Hyundai Glovis, the AP reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two of its investigators have been assigned to review the circumstances that led to the ship overturning.



A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovers over an overturned cargo ship in St. Simons Sound, Ga., on Sept. 9. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Read more:

A man live-streamed his traffic stop. He recorded police fatally shooting him.

NOAA’s chief scientist will investigate why agency backed Trump over its experts on Dorian, email shows

Air Force reviewing layover guidelines amid scrutiny of stop at Trump property in Scotland