

Police use a blue tarp to block the view of the body of Brian Quinones, 30, who was shot dead by police in Richfield, Minn., on Sept. 7. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/AP)

A Minnesota man appears to have live-streamed the final moments of his life Saturday night before a confrontation with police that left him dead.

A video posted to the Facebook page of Brian Quinones, 30, shows the man listening to music and driving calmly outside Minneapolis just after 10 p.m. The blue and red lights of police cruisers flash in his rear window.

Eventually Quinones stops the car, climbs from the driver’s seat and disappears from view.

Moments later, the voices of police can be heard over the blaring music. Next came gunfire, a spray of bullets in two bursts — about 10 shots.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which involved officers from police departments in the neighboring towns of Edina and Richfield outside Minneapolis. In a joint statement, the agencies offered little information about what had transpired.

A “police pursuit” through Edina and Richfield “ended in an officer-involved shooting,” their statement said. No officers were injured. The statement did not name Quinones or indicate that he had died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified Quinones, reported NBC News.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Edina police told dispatch that a man had run a red light and would not pull over his vehicle, authorities told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Officers continued to follow Quinones into Richfield, where he allegedly drove through more red lights, according to emergency dispatch audio reviewed by the Star Tribune.

The shooting takes place 12 minutes into Quinones’s apparent live stream. It remains unclear what prompted officers to use lethal force.

The Star Tribune reported that Quinones’s phone continued to record for another 97 minutes after the shooting. As people gathered at the scene in the rain, family members huddled and cried, and the crowd criticized police for firing their weapons, according to the newspaper.



A person take pictures with a cellphone at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Richfield, Minn., on Sept. 7. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/AP)

Friends and family told the Star Tribune that Quinones was a married father who had a passion for making music. The same day he died, the Star Tribune reported, he released his latest album, titled T.I.M.E. — an acronym for “This Is My Everything.”

Bryan Vinces, a family friend, told the Star Tribune that Quinones worked at General Mills and as a barber. “Family was kind of the most important thing to him,” Vinces told the newspaper. “He wanted to be the dad that his dad wasn’t to him.”

More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Quinones on Sunday night, and several dozen later broke off and blocked the westbound lane of Interstate 494 in protest of his death.

Group has taken over the freeway at Portland Ave. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Fwctz8P3DK — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 9, 2019

