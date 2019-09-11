

New York Fire Department members attend a second funeral service for FDNY firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A second memorial service was held in Long Island, New York for a firefighter who lost his life in the attacks on the World Trade Center 18 years ago.

Michael Haub was honored for the second time after more of his remains were verified by the New York City medical examiner’s office on Thursday, according to CNN.

The service was held in the same location as his March 2002 wake, where then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Fire Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta were counted among the bereaved, according to the New York Daily News.

The first of Haub’s remains were found in south tower lobby debris nearly six months after the attack, according to Stars and Stripes.

Haub had been part of the New York City Fire Department for two years before he losing his life at the age 34. Before that, he served three years as a probationary firefighter, according to New York Daily News. He had also served as chief of the Roslyn Heights Highlands volunteer fire department before he became an official New York City firefighter based just north of Times Square.

He had received the call about the attacks just as he was wrapping up his shift, according to Newsday.

Haub was survived by his wife, Erika, and their son and daughter, who were 3 years old and 16 months when he died. His daughter first said “Dada” on the day of his death, according to Daily News.

Identifying remains of the dead from the Sept. 11 attacks is ongoing. In July, the New York City medical examiner identified its 1,644th victim, according NBC New York. It was the second identification of the year, as a man’s identity was also confirmed in June. The name of the woman identified in July was withheld from the public at her family’s request.



Kiersten Haub, and, from left, Erika Starke, and Michael Haub, family members of New York firefighter Michael Haub, attend a second funeral service for him in Franklin Square, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Nearly 40 percent of the 2,753 World Trade Center victims still haven’t been identified, according to CNN.

The FDNY will honor 22 members of the department who died in the rescue and recover efforts that resulted in the finding Haub. Their names will go on the World Trade Center memorial wall at the Brooklyn-based FDNY headquarters, according to CNN.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told CNN that wall is a reminder of all the sacrifice that the responders showed in the aftermath of the attacks.

Erika, Haub’s wife, has since remarried.

In 2011, she told Newsday that she would always love her husband even though others commented that she had “moved on.”

“I’m not moving on, it’s living,” she said to Newsday on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. “We’re here to live, not to die, so I enjoy my life; but it’s very painful, especially raising two children who lost their father, especially in that way.”