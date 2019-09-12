

The Trump administration is moving to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

As news of the Trump administration’s plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes rippled across social media, another topic quickly hijacked the conversation: gun control. Pointing out that the thousands of gun deaths in the United States vastly outnumber the six fatalities attributed to vaping, some activists and legislators bemoaned the lack of meaningful action on guns. They renewed demands for gun-control measures such as bans on assault rifles.

“Now do AR-15s,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was among several prominent voices, including Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, the March for Our Lives movement, comedian Dave Weasel and actress Bette Midler, in drawing the comparison with guns.

[hides vape pen inside a gun] https://t.co/adgYNfdLt0 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) September 11, 2019

In announcing his intent to crack down on e-cigarettes, President Trump on Wednesday cited concern for young people, saying, “We can’t allow people to get sick. And we can’t have our youth be so affected.” The first lady feels “very, very strongly” about the problem because of their 13-year-old son, Barron, he added.

Those comments added to the anger over the absence of progress on gun control, with Twitter commentators expressing astonishment that the first couple sees e-cigarettes as the greater threat.

A lot of us didn’t make it home to say anything. https://t.co/IRT6FLgxe2 — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) September 12, 2019

Good thing they’re banning vaping so kids don’t die before they have the chance to get shot in school. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 12, 2019

YOU CAN’T HAVE A VAPE PEN, PLAY WITH YOUR GUN INSTEAD pic.twitter.com/tq6uzk1lFC — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) September 12, 2019

Calls for legislation addressing gun violence have ramped up in recent months. On Thursday, one day after Trump’s e-cigarette announcement, the CEOs of 145 U.S. companies urged Senate leaders to expand background checks for gun purchases and strengthen red-flag laws. The executives, who lead companies such as Yelp, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Levi Strauss, wrote that they had a responsibility to “stand up for the safety of our employees, customers and all Americans in the communities we serve across the country."

“Doing nothing about America’s gun-violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety," the letter said.

Research has consistently found that a majority of Americans support background checks, gun licensing, assault weapons bans and other gun-control laws. Yet more than 20 years have passed since Congress passed significant gun-safety regulations.

In comparing politicians’ willingness to address vaping with their hesitation on guns, some Twitter commentators made sarcastic use of familiar arguments against gun control.

Selling more vapes is the only answer here.



The only thing that stops a bad guy with a vape, is a good guy with a vape. — Gissur Simonarson 🇮🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GissiSim) September 12, 2019

1. Vapes don't kill people, people kill people.

2. Banning vapes will just mean that only bad guys can vape.

3. The only way to stop a bad guy with a vape is a good guy with a vape — Emma Maxine (@FromLions) September 12, 2019

But others didn’t seem to be in the joking mood.

The 6 vape deaths this summer are clearly cause for concern, but guns end 6 lives every hour and a half 24/7/365 and the @NRA owned @realDonaldTrump and @GOP just let the slaughter continue. https://t.co/GP4vmbtJG3 — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) September 12, 2019

