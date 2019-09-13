A visibly shaking Brooke Skylar Richardson sobbed as the verdict was read Thursday: not guilty of aggravated murder. Not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

It was the end of what her attorneys called a “nightmare,” a tabloid saga in which the former high school cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn two days after her prom in May 2017. The lurid details of the Warren County, Ohio case — including ultimately recanted allegations that Richardson burned the baby’s corpse before burying it in the backyard of her parents’ house — drew national headlines and intense speculation.

“She was living under a dark cloud for the past two years, frankly a nightmare,” attorney Charlie H. Rittgers said after the verdict, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Though jurors found Richardson, now 20, guilty of gross abuse of a corpse, she’s not expected to serve any time behind bars. Her lawyers said she plans to continue school. If she’d been convicted of aggravated murder, she could have faced life in prison.

Richardson’s ordeal began in the spring of 2017, as her senior year drew to a close and she prepared to start college at the University of Cincinnati. By that time, she had been pregnant for months — but no one else knew. The bump barely showed when she wore a cheerleading uniform on the sidelines, or a bikini on spring break, or even when she wore a snug-fitting sparkly red gown to prom.

The teen did not learn of her pregnancy until April 26, 2017, when she saw a gynecologist for the first time. She’d been dating a boy, and her mom thought it was time to consider starting birth control. But the doctor told Richardson she couldn’t: She was already pregnant.

“Upon learning she was pregnant, Brooke burst into tears and told her doctor that she could not have this child and that she could not tell anyone about being pregnant,” Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Kraft said, according to Fox 19′s video footage of the trial. “And Brooke told no one. She did not tell her parents, her friends or the baby’s father.”

[A teen said she buried her stillborn baby in the backyard after prom. Now she’s on trial for murder.]

Prosecutors told a tale of a teenager who killed her baby out of fear that her college plans — and her “good girl” image — were at stake. Defense attorneys insisted the baby Richardson named Annabelle was stillborn.

The baby was a lifeless pale, Rittgers said. The umbilical cord was not attached to the placenta. The newborn wasn’t breathing, he said. Brooke Richardson’s mother, Kim Richardson, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that her daughter said she cradled the baby for hours, waiting for it to open its eyes or cry or move, but it never did.

Finally, Kim Richardson said, her daughter grabbed a garden spade from the garage and retreated to the far end of the family’s expansive backyard. She dug a hole between two pine trees. Still she told no one. But police called months later, after Brooke Richardson’s gynecologist reported the baby’s death to the Warren County coroner, leaving the cause of death blank.

“It is so hard to believe that I had a grandchild that I never got to hold,” her mother told the Enquirer.

After the verdict Thursday, Richardson’s attorneys blasted prosecutors for “overcharging” the young woman, with Rittgers telling reporters, “I’m so pissed off she was charged.” But Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said he still believes Richardson killed her child. He stood by his office’s handling of the case.

“We owed it to that little girl,” the Enquirer quoted him as saying. “It had to be tried.”

Richardson was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and walked down a courtroom hallway, ignoring questions lobbed her way by reporters. She could be released as early as Friday.

