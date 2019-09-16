The smell of natural gas was wafting through Farmington, Maine, on Monday morning, prompting firefighters to investigate a newly constructed building that housed a nonprofit.

The ensuing explosion killed one of the firefighters, Gov. Janet Mills said, and injured at least six people. It also leveled the building and sent plumes of insulation and loose paper into the air, the debris later settling on the ground like volcanic ash.

Mills (D) said on Twitter that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the explosion.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured,” Mills said. She later said at a news conference that she personally knew the firefighter who was killed.



People evacuated the building after the smell was detected, the Associated Press reported. LEAP, a nonprofit that helps people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, was housed in the building, Farmington Town Selectman Scott Landry told the AP.

The blast appears to have been accidental, Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck said. Four firefighters, an ambulance worker and one LEAP employee were injured, CNN reported.

Jacob Gage, who was in bed during the explosion, told CNN that he initially thought someone had plowed into the building with a vehicle.



“The building shook with a thunderous boom and we lost power,” he said. “The scene was very ominous. There was still insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow and first responders were running around trying to administer first aid.”

Photos taken by Gage show debris-strewn streets and damaged cars with shattered windshields.

