Illinois state Rep. Jaime Andrade Jr. was being interviewed about the bird-poop problem at a Chicago Transit Authority station when a pigeon proved his point, relieving itself on his head.

“I’ll just have to go clean up,” the Democratic lawmaker told CBS Chicago’s Lauren Victory after running a hand through his hair. “That’s what happens to my constituents. They get [expletive] on all the time.”

Bird poop has long plagued the Irving Park Blue Line station, covering the sidewalks and angering commuters. So entrenched is the problem, the television station reported, that some have dubbed Irving Park the “pigeon poop station.”

“Beady eyes watch your moves like Mona Lisa; the cement below painted with pigeon excrement,” CBS Chicago explained in an earlier dispatch on the situation.

Andrade, who told The Washington Post that part of the problem is a notorious pigeon-feeder (“She found God, and God told her she must save all the pigeons”), has been fighting for a solution. He’s thinking of asking the transit authority to put in a hose line for power-washing.

Good Morning All make sure to see the interview Monday Morning with Lauren Victory on CBS Chicago news on Monday Morning... Posted by Jaime Andrade, State Representative, 40th District on Saturday, September 14, 2019

He said his constituents are constantly complaining to him about the birds. Some have showed him their “pigeon-poop shoes,” worn only to the station and never in the house.

After his own experience with the problem, Andrade had to go home to wash his hair before a day of meetings. He said he was lucky he didn’t have to go right downtown or report to someone.

“If I did, I would have to say, ‘Listen, I just got pooped on; I can’t make it to work this morning,’ or I got to go to work, and the first thing I got to do is wash my head at work,” he said. “So it could ruin your whole day.”

Now the issue is known to the whole world. The clip from the interview went “a little viral,” Andrade said, which he hopes will push the city of Chicago to do something. People have sent him news stories from as far away as Ireland.

“It’s quite amazing to see,” he said. “It made the Drudge Report — I mean, you’re calling.”

Read more:

Angry birds: Swooping Australian magpie causes fatal cyclist crash

These tigers were rescued from an infamous tourist attraction. Then 86 died in government custody.

U.S. officials knew bomb-sniffing dogs were dying from neglect in Jordan. They sent more.

A manatee and her calf got stuck in a cove. A week later, they’re finally free.