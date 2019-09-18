Buck, 65, is accused in court documents of being a “violent, dangerous sexual predator” who targeted men “made vulnerable by addiction and homelessness” by administering them large doses of narcotics. Prosecutors say he continued to inject men with drugs even after the two deaths at his home, which occurred in July 2017 and January 2019.

After the most recent overdose, Buck is charged with maintaining a drug house, battery causing serious injury and administering methamphetamine, all felonies. The two deaths remain under investigation, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman said via email.

“I remain deeply concerned for the safety of people whose life circumstances may make them more vulnerable to criminal predators,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. “With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck.”

Prosecutors will ask a judge to set bond at $4 million Wednesday morning, seeking to “stop this terrifying saga of predatory behavior,” they wrote.

“The defendant’s predatory acts and willful disregard for human life must be stopped before another life is lost,” prosecutors wrote.

An attorney for Buck did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Buck, who has donated thousands to Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, is also a well-known LGBT activist in Los Angeles who at one point ran for West Hollywood City Council.