

Pennsylvania state Sen. Mike Folmer (R-Lebanon) speaks at a Capitol news conference to announce the launch of Pennsylvania's patient and caregiver registry in its forthcoming medical marijuana program, Nov. 1, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Marc Levy)

Republican state Sen. Mike Folmer was charged with possession of child pornography on Tuesday night after authorities said they discovered images of child pornography on his cellphone.

The charges against Folmer include sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

The married grandfather of seven was caught as the result of a tip that popular blogging site Tumblr found that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using its application, officials said. They said the tip eventually led investigators to Folmer’s home in Lebanon, Pa., where they executed a search warrant and found child pornography images on his cellphone.

Folmer told authorities he received child pornography images through his Tumblr blog and that he was experiencing “some personal problems,” according to the Patriot-News’s review of charging documents.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Tuesday night.

“I will continue to say it — no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable,” he said.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf called Wednesday morning for Folmer’s immediate resignation, according to the Patriot-News.

“We elect leaders to serve as a voice for those who do not have the ability to advocate for their own needs, demanding that they will protect our children, families, and communities,” Wolf said in a statement to the newspaper. “The charges against Senator Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and show he has taken advantage of the trust and privilege afforded by the people of Pennsylvania. He should immediately resign.”

Two of Folmer’s fellow Republicans in the state’s legislature also condemned him. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman issued a joint statement Tuesday night expressing their shock and announcing Folmer’s immediate removal from his post as chairman of the Senate State Government Committee.

“Further action in response to these charges will be taken by Senate Leadership in the coming days,” they said.

Folmer’s name has already been removed from the Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee’s website.

The state senator was first elected in 2006 when he defeated well-known Republican Sen. David Brightbill in the GOP primary — a win that was spurred by anger over 2015 legislative pay raises, according to the Patriot-News.

Folmer became known as “Marijuana Mike” for his role in pushing the governor’s medical marijuana legislation, which was signed in 2016.

Read more:

Md.’s top court upholds child pornography charge against teen who texted friends a video of herself

He forgot his phone on the bus and got busted with child porn, officials say. It may have thwarted

A sex offender evaded the law for three years. He was found in a homemade, solar-powered bunker.