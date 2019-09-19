Heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Imelda brought severe flooding to Southeast Texas on Thursday, shutting down major roadways, inundating authorities with hundreds of calls for help and inviting comparisons to Hurricane Harvey.

“What I’m sitting in right now makes Harvey look like a little thunderstorm,” Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told KTRK, an ABC affiliate in Houston.

Imelda, which developed quickly and made landfall Tuesday near Freeport, Tex., soaked the region with as much as three feet of rain. The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for parts of five counties in the southeastern area of the state, calling it a “PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION” and urging residents to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

[Capital Weather Gang: Flash flood emergency in coastal Texas as hundreds rescued from high water]

By midday, Gov. Greg Abbott had declared a state of emergency. Houston’s George Bush International airport remained open, but with flooding on the roads surrounding the facility, flights were delayed. Drivers sat stranded along the usually bustling Interstate 10 between the cities of Beaumont and Winnie.

First look at the SHUTDOWN part of i10 btwn #Winnie and #Beaumont. Drivers stranded here overnight—on one of the busiest roads in the country. #abc13 @ElissaRivas13 https://t.co/MrJGRQBBhf pic.twitter.com/mnrjGjamsu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 19, 2019

Television footage showed nearly submerged cars and tumultuous rescue efforts from flooded streets.

Evacuations were ordered in parts of Jefferson and Hardin counties. In Beaumont, a city of about 120,000, police asked for patience as first responders tried to manage nearly 600 calls for service. They asked residents to stay off the roads, noting that “more people lose their life during flooding events by leaving a safe location (which may be taking on water) and driving into flooded streets.”

We are experiencing a high volume of calls to our 911/311 center. Please be patient, we are working extremely hard to get to those who need help! As daylight emerges, PLEASE DO NOT get out on the roads! As of 8:00 a.m. there have been over 590 flood related calls for service. — Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) September 19, 2019

Imelda is the first named storm to strike the area since 2017, when Harvey dropped a historic 60 inches of rainfall, causing catastrophic flooding. The hurricane caused at least 68 deaths and became the second-most-expensive hurricane in U.S. history, after Katrina.

On Thursday, as authorities hurried to respond to the crush of calls for help, the National Weather Service said an additional 6 to 12 inches could fall in some areas.

