

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Evan Vucci)

President Trump ramped up his attacks against California cities late on Wednesday by threatening to hit San Francisco with environmental violations over its homeless population.

“It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency should issue a notice in less than a week. It is unclear what laws San Francisco is accused of violating, but the president cited “tremendous pollution” entering the ocean through storm sewers, specifically expressing a concern about used needles.

“They have to clean it up,” he said. “We can’t have our cities going to hell.”

San Francisco officials, though, quickly disputed Trump’s claims.

“We haven’t had any (recent) problems with syringes,” Tyler Gamble, a spokesman for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Trump’s threat comes on the same day he said he would revoke California’s long-standing power to impose stricter air pollution regulations on cars and trucks. Experts and environmental groups have warned that doing so would subvert efforts to curb carbon dioxide emissions within the transportation sector, in addition to ignoring health benefits associated with energy efficient vehicles.

Ahead of his two-day visit to California, Trump has sharply criticized the state for its homeless population, arguing that people living on the streets were ruining the “prestige” of Los Angeles and San Francisco. He told reporters on Tuesday that he had personally heard complaints from people in the state, some of whom are foreigners.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up,” he said at the time. “We’re looking at it, and we’ll be doing something about it.”