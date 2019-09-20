

Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah on Sept. 20. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff's Office/AP)

Four people were killed in a tour bus crash outside Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park that left at least a dozen others with critical injuries, the state’s Highway Patrol said Friday.

Thirty people including the driver were on the bus Friday morning when it went off state route 12 and hit a guardrail, authorities said. The passengers were Chinese tourists.

Ten people sustained “minor to serious injuries” in addition to the 12 to 15 people with critical wounds, Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

“This is pretty overwhelming for a little county of 4,900 people,” Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock told local media. “This is just horrible for us.”

The crash occurred 10 miles east of the small town of Panguitch, according to Highway Patrol. Authorities received calls about the incident just after 11:30 a.m.

Seventeen injured passengers were taken to Intermountain Garfield Memorial Hospital for treatment, the medical center tweeted Friday evening. Three of those people were in “fair” condition, the hospital said, while 14 remained in critical or serious condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a 10-member team to investigate the crash and will arrive at the site on Saturday, the agency said on Twitter.

State route 12 was closed after the collision, KSL.com reported.

Read more:

Hiker killed after falling 500 feet from Half Dome cables in Yosemite

'Water was knocking at my door’: Tropical Storm Imelda floods Texas as two people reported dead