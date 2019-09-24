

Delaware County's county attorney John Bernau, right, questions witness Delaware County Deputy Eric Holub on Sept. 17 as he hands back a corn rake during the first-degree murder trial for Todd Mullis at Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque, Iowa. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP)

On the sixth day of his trial, an Iowa jury found hog farmer Todd M. Mullis, 43, guilty of murdering his wife with a corn rake.

Since her death in November 2018, Mullis had claimed it was just an accident. Amy Mullis had fallen upon the rake while doing chores in a shed on the family farm, Todd told authorities.

But coroners took just two days to rule her death a homicide. The corn rake had four tines, but there were six puncture wounds in Amy’s back, which meant that she couldn’t have fallen and landed on it like her husband had suggested. Someone had repeatedly impaled her, on purpose.

Mullis, prosecutors would later say, had been enraged for months over an affair his wife was having.

Authorities eventually arrested and charged Todd Mullis with his wife’s murder, and on Monday a jury in Dubuque County, where the trial was moved due to publicity, found him guilty of first-degree murder -- a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence without parole in Iowa.

Defense attorney Gerald “Jake” Feuerhelm told the Telegraph Herald that they planned to appeal the jury’s decision.

“We’ll sort things out and talk to Todd about that and go from there,” Feuerhelm told the newspaper.



Todd Mullis, 43, testifies during his trial on Sept. 19, 2019 in Dubuque, Iowa, for the murder of his wife, Amy Mullis, 39. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Iowa District Judge Thomas Bitter read the verdict, reported the Telegraph Herald, and Amy Mullis’ family embraced and wept. Tears fell on the face of Jeff Fuller, Amy’s brother, as he told reporters the family would have no further comments on the case, according to the Telegraph Herald.

Fuller testified on the first day of Jeff’s trial that his sister had desperately wanted to get away from the family’s hog farm.

It wasn’t life in rural Earlville, Iowa, that was getting to her. The 39-year-old loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors and had left her job as a registered nurse so that she could help out in the barn, her brother testified in court on Tuesday. But her husband, Todd Mullis, was allegedly so controlling that Amy’s friends called her “POT,” short for “Prisoner of Todd.” As soon as all their crops were out of the field, she told her brother in August 2018, she planned on leaving him and filing for divorce. Todd, she predicted, was going to “flip out.”

That November, as the fall harvest came to an end, Amy’s 13-year-old son found her slumped over in a small red shed on the family’s property, the pitchfork-like corn rake sticking out of her back.

At first, Todd blamed his wife’s death on a freak accident. “He hoped people would feel sorry for him and not ask any more questions,” State Prosecutor Marie Hughes said last week.

But his explanation — that Amy had fallen and landed on the corn rake — quickly fell apart under scrutiny, police said.

During opening statements Tuesday, Todd’s attorney, Jake Feuerhelm, argued that while there was no doubt Amy had been “viciously and deliberately murdered,” there was plenty of reason to question whether his client was the person who killed her. But prosecutors contend that the hog-and-soybean farmer had an obvious motive: Not only was he angry that his wife was having an affair and wanted to end their 14-year marriage, he also feared losing half his land and potentially millions of dollars if she filed for divorce.

“Being a farmer means everything to him. He has put his life into that farm,” Hughes told the jury. “The defendant had to find a way to keep his farm.”

The couple’s marriage had been on the rocks since at least 2013, when Todd discovered that Amy was cheating on him. Her friends later told police that he became paranoid, requiring her to keep him apprised of her movements when she left the farm to shop at Walmart or meet a friend for lunch. Then, several months before her death, Amy started flirting with a man who serviced hog operations in the area and regularly stopped by their farm. At first, the two mostly talked about animal feed and the livestock business, but their relationship eventually turned sexual.

The man told police that Amy said she wanted to leave Todd, but she feared what would happen if he learned about the affair, explaining, “If he catches me, he might make me disappear.” According to court records obtained by WOI-DT, she had expressed similar fears to several close friends, at one point predicting Todd would kill her and “throw her to the pigs” if he learned about her infidelity.

In August 2018, the same month she told her brother, Jeff Fuller, that she planned on leaving her marriage, Amy told a friend that she and Todd had recently purchased a plot of wooded land. If she ever disappeared, she said, police should look for her body there.

“You’ll know Todd did something to me,” she said.

NEW TRIAL: Jury selection begins this morning in the IA v. #ToddMullis trial. Mullis is charged with murder of his wife Amy Mullis. Amy was found on the family farm impaled by a corn rake. pic.twitter.com/F852lPPphL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 16, 2019

Though Todd told police after her death that the couple had a good relationship and never fought, detectives learned the two hadn’t shared a bed for five months. During that same period, Amy had texted a friend to say things were “still very tense around here.” In October 2018, she called up another friend crying and screaming because Todd had gotten wind of her covert affair.

After a light breakfast on Nov. 10, 2018, Todd and his 13-year-old son went out to ready the hog barn for a delivery of small pigs. Amy, who was recovering from a recent surgery, joined them but soon started feeling dizzy. Todd repeatedly urged her to go back to the house and rest, but she insisted she wanted to help out. Finally, he suggested a less taxing chore: She could get their old pet carrier out of the shed for a litter of orphaned kittens that had taken up residence in the workshop.

Later in the morning, Todd asked his son to check on Amy. He told police that he had stepped out for a drink of water, noticed that the pet carrier wasn’t there and wondered what was going on.

The 13-year-old testified Tuesday that his father had left the barn for a brief period before sending him to check on his mother, but he couldn’t say how long he’d been gone. Prosecutors contend Todd wanted the teenager to discover his mother’s body so that her death would look like an accident.

On Tuesday, Feuerhelm said the story about an accident hadn’t been a lie, but an “honest, legitimate on-the-spot explanation” based on facts available at the time. “This wasn’t something he manufactured, it was like, what else could it be?” the attorney said.

But the inconsistency wasn’t the only thing that prompted authorities to charge Todd with first-degree murder in February. According to a police affidavit, he had used his iPad to search the Internet for terms such as “organs in the body,” “killing unfaithful women,” “what happens to cheaters in history” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes.” He had also initially denied confronting Amy about her affair in the months leading up to her death, then changed his story.

Court records show Amy told a friend that if she and her husband split up, she stood to gain $2 million from the farm trust, as well as half the couple’s valuable land holdings. Prosecutors argue Todd was hellbent on making sure that didn’t happen. When Amy’s stepmother testified in court Tuesday, she recalled that back in 2013, Todd told her he knew about his wife’s infidelity. But he wasn’t willing to let it end their marriage.

The stepmother recalled in court what he said: “I’m not going to lose my farm and what I worked for.”

