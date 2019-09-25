“As soon as she’s medically cleared, we’ll be taking her into custody,” he said.

Investigators discovered the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks on Sunday, after his sister found him and called 911. His grandmother is accused of causing him to overdose on medication.

Thiers said the young man was unable to care for himself and required “constant support and care.” His grandmother was his legal guardian, and he lived in a group home during the week and with her on weekends, according to the Bradenton Herald.

The case is “tragic all around,” Thiers said, noting that detectives in part feel sympathy for a person who apparently felt she had no other options.

“But, again, she took a human life,” he added. “We don’t discriminate based on age or race — anything. We have to look at it from the totality of the circumstances, and, at the end of the day, we have to protect his rights, too.”

