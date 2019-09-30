

A 17-year-old hunter in Georgia is dead after he was fatally shot Saturday when his own hunting party mistook the teen for a deer, according to police.

Bobby Lane, 17, had been hunting in a wooded area near the 500 block of Meyers Hill Road in Brunswick, Ga., a semi-coastal region just 35 miles north of the Georgia-Florida border, Glynn County police said in a statement. Lane was in an “area of heavy foliage” when one of his hunting companions, identified as Hector Romero, allegedly thought Lane was a deer and fired.

After realizing Lane was shot, the hunting party called police to take him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members remembered the 17-year-old as a sportsman who enjoyed being in nature.

“[Bobby] was a very avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors,” Michael Rawling, who identified himself as Lane’s cousin, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay funeral expenses.

It’s unclear yet whether charges will be filed in the incident, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources investigation could possibly lead to an illegal weapons charge, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for Georgia’s DNR Law Enforcement division.

Georgia is in the midst of bow hunting season for deer; firearm hunting doesn’t begin in the state until Oct. 19.

“[The firearm] will play into the investigation,” McKinnon told The Washington Post Monday. “Our critical incident re-creation team is reconstructing the incident -- just like you would a fatal car crash. They’ll take measurements, look at angles and they’ll determine what happened.”

Despite Lane’s death, McKinnon said firearm incidents while hunting are relatively rare in Georgia.

“Most hunting accidents we have, and most fatalities we have, are from falling from tree stands. Those are much more common than shooter incidents,” McKinnon said.

