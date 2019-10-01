

A Detroit house owned by Michigan state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D) recently was demolished, and she doesn’t know who’s responsible. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

The formerly vacant property was supposed to be a Christmas gift for a family in need. Now it’s completely gone — razed — and no one knows who did it.

Michigan state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D) had paid $1,000 to buy the house on Detroit’s west side from the Detroit Land Bank Authority, which seeks to fix blighted properties. Her nonprofit organization then sank $42,000 into rehabilitating it, according to WDIV, which first reported the demolition.

Last week, Gay-Dagnogo got a call from a neighbor, who had left her home for a few hours and returned to an unexpected sight: The house was gone, leaving only a pile of dirt and a red mesh fence in its wake.

“It’s just a mystery. The house disappeared,” Gay-Dagnogo told the Detroit News. “It’s like they dug around [the house] with a spatula and lifted the basement out. There’s nothing there.”

The Washington Post was unable to reach Gay-Dagnogo for comment Monday.

Tyrone Clifton, director of the Detroit Building Authority, told The Washington Post the city did not order, direct or fund the demolition of Gay-Dagnogo’s house. A demolition tracker map run by the city also does not show a demolition slated for the property.

“There also was no permit pulled by any private party for demolition at this address,” Clifton said in a statement. “This is now being handled by the Detroit Police Department as a criminal investigation.”

The mysterious demolition comes as Detroit seeks to tear down 40,000 vacant structures across the city in an effort to improve neighborhoods. At least 13 of the federally funded program’s contractors have been suspended since June 2016 for reasons that range from mishandling asbestos to demolishing the wrong house, the Detroit Free Press reported. Gay-Dagnogo, who represents northwest Detroit, has criticized the program.

Gay-Dagnogo’s nonprofit organization, the Coalition to Integrate Technology and Education, had bought multiple properties near city parks with the intention of revitalizing them, the Detroit News reported. The now-demolished home on Minock Street had sat next to a vacant city-owned structure that caught fire in June and was torn down by demolition company Adamo Group in July, Gay-Dagnogo told the Detroit News.

An attorney for the company, Christian Hauser, told the Free Press the company had “absolutely nothing to do with” the demolition of Gay-Dagnogo’s house.

Her house was damaged by the fire next door, so she boarded up the structure and was seeking permits to keep renovating it, WDIV reported. She told the Free Press that the city recently had sent her a letter saying she had until Oct. 14 either to rehabilitate the property or demolish it.

“It wasn’t supposed to be torn down,” Gay-Dagnogo told the Free Press. “My house was still standing; my house was boarded. We were waiting to get an assessment of what it would cost to restore it.”

Detroit’s demolition program, meant to help the city recover from its declaration of bankruptcy in 2013, was the subject of a criminal investigation that in April led two former Adamo Group employees to be charged with accepting bribes and rigging demolition bids. Both were sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to fraud-related charges. Adamo Group also faced a 90-day suspension last year when it tore down the wrong home.

Federal officials also tightened their oversight of the demolition program in June after Democratic Reps. Brenda Lawrence and Rashida Tlaib asked for more regulations around potentially contaminated soil, asbestos exposure and illegal dumping.

As for Gay-Dagnogo, she told the Free Press she was glad the surprise house demolition had not happened to an average citizen, who might not have the influence to call attention to the issue.

“What if this happened to a citizen who doesn’t have the reach to have these conversations?” she said. “What kind of hoops would they be put through to try and bring some resolution to them losing their home?”

