

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas on Friday. (Tom Fox/AP)

Emotional testimony continued Wednesday in the sentencing hearing of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder Tuesday for shooting and killing an unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment.

Guyger, 31, faces between five and 99 years in prison for the 2018 death of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old St. Lucia native and accountant who had been sitting on his couch eating ice cream when she walked in and opened fire. The officer said she thought she was entering her own apartment and mistook Jean for a burglar.

Wednesday’s hearing opened with friends and family describing the pain of losing Jean, whom they described as warm and joyful, a natural leader and supportive friend.



Botham Jean's sister, Alissa Findley, talks about her brother during sentencing testimony. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/AP)

Best friend Alexis Stossel read through her last text exchange with Jean, in which they reminisced about their college days together. Early the next morning, Sept. 7, she got a phone call and was told he had been killed.

“I slumped to the floor and I just kept — I just kept screaming, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait,’ ” she said. “I hung up the phone and then I called Botham seven times. And there was no answer.”



Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, speaks to the jury about her son, whose portrait is above, during sentencing testimony. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/AP)

Jean’s father, Bertram Jean, took the stand next. He sobbed as he told jurors about his son. His friends sometimes told him he babied his boy, taking him to school every day and picking him up in the afternoons, but he always wanted him close.

After Botham Jean left St. Lucia, father and son remained close, communicating via WhatsApp and always discussing church sermons on Sundays, Bertram Jean said.

“How could his have happened to our family?” Bertram Jean asked. “How could we have lost Botham, such a good boy? He tried his best to live a good, honest life. He loved God, he loved everyone. How could this have happened to him?”

