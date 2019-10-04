The verdict was also an outlier: Guyger, a white police officer, was convicted of murder. That an officer faced charges to begin with in such a case is unusual, and a conviction is even rarer.

AD

But the jury that decided Guyger’s fate was perhaps most notable because it was diverse. The 12 jury members, plus four alternates, included seven black members, five nonblack people of color and four white members; 12 members of the entire pool were women and the other four were men. A 2015 report published by the American Bar Association in 2015 titled “Lack of Jury Diversity: A National Problem with Individual Consequences,” demonstrated that nationwide, nonwhites are consistently underrepresented on juries.

AD

‘I shot an innocent man,’ says former officer on trial for murder

The diversity of the Guyger jury has renewed discussion about the intersection of race, representation, bias and fairness in the criminal justice system. Legal experts who spoke to The Washington Post agreed that the racial makeup of a jury is an undeniably important factor in criminal cases; at the same time, they cautioned against drawing sweeping conclusions about how racially diverse juries will decide in cases where a police officer is on trial.

“A prosecutor would be mistaken or ill-advised to believe that, say, black jurors will be more punitive on a white cop,” Jennifer Laurin, a professor specializing in civil rights and criminal procedure at the University of Texas Austin School of Law, told The Washington Post.

Laurin pushes back on the conclusion that jury diversity was the defining factor in Guyger’s case — and discourages people from assuming that in future cases, the prosecution’s odds of victory will be higher with a more diverse jury.

A black female juror and a white male juror who spoke to “Good Morning America” on Friday did not mention race in their discussion of the jury’s deliberations. They handed Guyger a 10-year sentence, five years above the minimum guideline. The jurors said their decision was ultimately influenced by what they believed Jean himself would have wanted, Guyger’s remorse on the witness stand, and the fact Guyger did not set out to kill Jean, but made fatal decisions after entering his home by mistake.

AD

AD

Life experience colors outlook

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown and Tamir Rice and is now representing the Jean family, sees jury diversity as an unequivocal factor.

“Does it matter? Absolutely. It has a tremendous impact,” Crump told The Post the day after Guyger’s sentence. “In many cases, the case is won and lost in jury selection.”

Crump, who is black, said racial or ethnic identity is a common life experience that can transmit a powerful, if unconscious, relatability. Crump suspects black jurors in Guyger’s case “didn’t have to hear a word about Jean singing in his church choir or going to college” to relate to, and thus humanize, the victim.

AD

“You have to get diversity [on juries], because you have to get people who understand ‘this could be my child, my niece, my nephew,’ ” Crump said. “Doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity, and for the past 400 years, black and brown people haven’t gotten the consideration of equal justice under the law.”

AD

Laurin agreed that “it’s absolutely plausible” the individual experiences of the jurors color their evaluation of the credibility of police or what constitutes “reasonable” when it comes to matters such as officer use-of-force or officers’ claims that they were in danger.

“In a world where white jurors and jurors of color are statistically likely to have had different life experiences with police and with racism, it is reasonable to think that a more diverse pool of jurors might come at those issues in a different way,” Laurin said.

AD

Amber Guyger was hugged by her victim’s brother and a judge, igniting a debate about forgiveness and race

Ronald Wright, whose research focuses on criminal procedure and prosecution at Wake Forest Law School, echoes Laurin’s caution about drawing overly broad conclusions tied to race.

There’s ample data from both decades of cases and experimental studies on how the racial makeup of juries affects criminal cases, but there’s virtually no data on criminal cases where a police officer is accused of killing a civilian — a potent variable — because prosecutions of police officers are so rare and are relatively recent, Wright said. Since 2005, only 35 officers have been convicted of a crime related to an on-duty fatal shooting, according to a report by NBC News.

AD

Mixed juries behave differently

In cases where an officer is not the defendant, Wright said some patterns related to the racial makeup of the jury hold true: For every white male juror, “you add measurably to the probability that the jury would convict, and it’s a stronger tendency if the defendant is an African American male.” The reverse is true when more black men are on the jury; they convict less frequently. The data was inconclusive on white and nonwhite women.

AD

“We do know juries of a single race behave differently if they have at least one nonwhite juror,” Wright said. “It gets markedly stronger if there’s two; it gets much more noticeable with two because what would otherwise be a lone nonwhite juror is less isolated. If there are at least two [nonwhite jurors], you’re more likely to have a hung jury, or maybe conviction on a lesser charge.”

AD

Wright said there’s not much data on the reverse, of how majority nonwhite juries behave with the addition of one or two white jurors since nonwhites are rarely the majority in juries because of factors such as the rate of jury summons that come back as “undeliverable” being higher for nonwhite residents, and that prosecutors are more likely to strike black and nonblack people of color from prospective jury pools.

‘Not racist but …’: Amber Guyger sent offensive texts

Laurin and Wright both agree that given the vastly different life experiences and police interactions nonwhites have compared with whites, a diverse jury will certainly bring different perspectives than an all or majority white one, but Lauren said the Guyger case provides a “cautionary tale” for drawing blunt conclusions about how diverse juries behave: The jury could have convicted Guyger of manslaughter, but found her guilty of the more severe murder charge. At the same time, given a range of sentencing Guyger to between five and 99 years, they opted for 10.

AD

Wright said if more officers are charged with murder, he would look at the racial makeup of juries, but also the reputation of police in a particular community, which adds yet another variable into the equation.

AD

The bottom line for Laurin is that in officer-involved cases, and especially in the Guyger case, while a jury’s racial makeup can make a difference, it’s hard to isolate it as the deciding factor — particularly when the idea of fairness is constantly being balanced and rebalanced in each new case.

“Do we think a jury is fair when it is broadly and accurately representative of the community? Or do we think a jury is fair when the defendant has the best odds of gaining its sympathy?” Laurin said. “Those are two very different concepts of what we think a jury is supposed to do.”

Read more:

Forever 21 is filing for bankruptcy. But its employees aren’t going down without a fight.

Trump’s tweets are unstoppable, except when it comes to Nickelback

His wife cheated on him. So he sued the other man for $750,000 — and won.

AD