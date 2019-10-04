But over the years, the season has more often served as a month-long opportunity for politicians, many university leaders, and corporate executives to wax blasé about diversity and multiculturalism in ways that allow them to return to business as usual for the remaining eleven months of the year.

AD

AD

This year Donald Trump followed a well-established script -- offering praise for the “outstanding men and women of Hispanic heritage who ha[ve] excelled in every dimension of American society, and helped to build our community into the greatest nation the world has ever seen.” He drew attention to the Hispanics who “bravely serve in our Armed Forces” while criticizing immigrant “gang members” and “bad hombres.”

While historians have made great strides since 1968 in documenting and analyzing the most complex aspects of the Latinx past, Democrats and Republicans still too often spout cliches about Hispanics’ honor and patriotism, traditional family values, religious devotion, and work ethic. Presidents have long offered grand pronouncements that acknowledge the military service of Hispanics in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and every war since. The current administration is not alone in offering dull hagiographies, Pan American snacks, and paeans to Hispanic “service” to the nation.

This emphasis on Hispanic service is nothing short of bad history. Of course Hispanics have enrolled in the military and Border Patrol in very high numbers, they have given their lives in wars and foreign conflicts, they have led countless businesses and labor unions, they have voted and served as elected officials for more than two hundred years, and they’ve shaped schools and key American institutions since the nineteenth century.

AD

AD

But “service” suggests Hispanic subservience and deference, not leadership or creativity. And the truth is that Latinos have not simply served the United States, they have animated, expanded, shaped, and reimagined the nation and the world. Their histories have been varied, sometimes contradictory, and often hard to categorize. Latinos have been patriots and anarchists, anti-racists and bigots, labor unionists and corporate executives, militarists and pacifists, Democrats and Republicans, and everything in between. Hispanic Heritage Month is now over 50 years old, and it is mature enough to handle some complexity.

To begin honoring the Hispanic heritage of the United States, then, is to recognize these complex histories, and to pull back from empty statements like, “We Love Our Hispanics.” It’s nice to be celebrated, but it would be even better to spend energy wrestling with the contradictory histories that more than anything else make us Americans, and not only during this month alone.

Hispanic Heritage Month has become a spectacle of electoral politics, corporate marketing, and academic promotions of diversity and inclusion, but it wasn’t always this way. To understand the transformation in the meaning and practice of Hispanic Heritage Month, we need to understand the history of the celebration itself, and the histories of the Latino and immigrant communities that had demanded recognition a century before the celebration’s inauguration.

AD

AD

Beginning in the nineteenth century, native-born and immigrant communities with ties to Latin America pushed for greater representation of their histories in schools, newspapers, holidays, parades, and other venues. New Yorkers, Texans, and Californians connected their civil rights struggles and community building to representations of the past. They demanded a more accurate accounting of American history, one that acknowledged members of different Hispanic communities as central actors; how Hispanic and indigenous peoples had lived in the United States for centuries before northern Europeans arrived; and how the history of their communities in the United States depended on the imperial expansions of Spain and the United States in Latin America.

Local and state representatives learned that it was important to show up to community celebrations if they wanted to secure Latino support. By the 1960s national politicians eager to swing the “Hispanic vote” appealed to those communities’ sense of history by delivering speeches and appearing for photo ops at community parades and on the national holidays of the United States and various Latin American countries.

The Hispanic population was growing, and more Hispanics were attending college, running for office, starting businesses, and becoming middle class consumers. Companies and businesses discovered that marketing to the Hispanic community could bring in the big bucks. Hispanics (and politicians and businesses and universities) came to believe that these constituents and clients could no longer be ignored.

AD

AD

Following the introduction of resolutions by congressmen from the Southwestern states where the majority of Hispanics lived--only one of those lawmakers, Edward Roybal of California, was Hispanic himself--President Lyndon Johnson inaugurated Hispanic Heritage Week, largely as a response to criticism from Hispanics that he had not fulfilled his 1964 campaign promises to them.

Thereafter, Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter signed proclamations every September, designating the week that included September 15 and September 16—the anniversaries of the independence from Spain of several Latin American countries—as Hispanic Heritage Week. President Ronald Reagan then out-did his predecessors, extending the commemoration from a week to a month in 1988.

In their presidential speeches during Hispanic Heritage month, George H.W. Bush celebrated Latinos’ commitment to “faith and family, hard work and individual responsibility,” while Bill Clinton noted how “the traditions that Americans hold so dear” align with “Hispanic American values.” Barack Obama emphasized that Latinos “show the same grit and determination that have carried us forward for centuries.”

AD

AD

Trump’s recent pronouncements about Hispanics’ “drive,” “faith,” and “contributions,” like his trite praise of Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera and Hispanic Border Patrol agents, simply echo old cliches. And his tributes are even less likely than those of previous presidents to win him support from Latinos. Just days after the White House’s Hispanic Heritage Month event, after all, we learned that this president had suggested shooting unwanted border-crossers from Latin America

Our elected officials, and not only Trump, can do more than eat taco bowls and speak of their love for Hispanic culture. Instead, they can celebrate the work of community leaders, and smart public historians and museum curators, who have long told important truths about America’s past. They can consider how Hispanic Heritage events relate to Latin America’s many independence holidays in September and October, in which communities in the United States celebrate their families’ national origins—just as we do every July 4th–and not just “being Hispanic.”

They can read a history book or two. They can invite debate about the tensions and synergies between Hispanic Heritage Month programs and the ways that we discuss October 12th, intended to bookend the month, as both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. They can teach histories that foreground Afro-Latinx communities and force difficult reckonings with hemispheric racisms.

We need more than platitudes about Hispanic contributions and values. We need to recognize that Latinx history is American history, and that the history we tell matters for how we engage one another in the present.

AD