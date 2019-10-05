

New York police officers investigate the scene of an attack in the city's Chinatown neighborhood on Oct. 5. Four men, believed to be homeless, have been found dead, and police say they appear to have been bludgeoned to death. (Jeenah Moon/AP)

In the early hours of Saturday morning, New York City police received a 911 call reporting an assault in Lower Manhattan. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, unconscious, suffering from severe head trauma. He would later die of his injuries.

After another man appeared with a similar injury, the officers swept the area. They found two other deceased victims nearby and then a third at another location, each with severe head trauma.

The four deceased men, all believed to be homeless, and one severely injured victim were apparently random victims of bludgeoning, police said.

A few blocks away, police apprehended a 24-year-old man matching witness descriptions. Nearby investigators found a metal pipe they believe was used as a weapon, Chief of Detectives Michael Baldassano said at a news conference Saturday morning. The suspect, who Baldassano said also appeared to be homeless, was being treated as a “person of interest” at this point in the investigation.

“The motive right now seems to be random attacks,” said Baldassano, who oversees investigations for south Manhattan, noting that race or age did not appear to play a part in the crime. Police say the men were sleeping when they were attacked.

The surviving victim had been transported to a nearby hospital in “pretty serious condition,” Baldassano said.

As with most major U.S. cities, homelessness is one of the most hotly debated issues in the nation’s largest. Tens of thousands of people experience homelessness there each year, and the problem has reached heights not seen since the Great Depression, according to the advocacy group Coalition for the Homeless. In August, over 61,000 people stayed in New York City homeless shelters each night, including over 21,000 children, according to the coalition’s data.

