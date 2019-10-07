

Harry Dunn in an undated photograph.

An American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, has fled the United Kingdom after killing a British teenager in a wrong-way collision, authorities revealed Saturday. The Aug. 27 wreck left 19-year-old Harry Dunn dead after the 42-year-old woman allegedly collided with Dunn’s motorcycle near the Royal Air Force Croughton station, which is operated by the U.S. Air Force.

Now, the tragedy has caused widespread outrage after authorities revealed the diplomat’s wife has claimed diplomatic immunity under international law, allowing her to avoid prosecution and leaving British authorities and Dunn’s loved ones to demand that she return to face justice.

In an emotional plea on Saturday, Dunn’s parents begged President Trump to intervene and to send the diplomat’s wife back to the U.K. Authorities have declined to identify the woman.

“President Trump, please listen,” Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said in an interview with Sky News. “We’re a family in ruin. We’re broken. We can’t grieve. Please, please, let her get back on a plane, come back to the U.K. … We could understand how she’s feeling, but more importantly, she needs to face justice, see what she’s done."

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, family members of diplomats living in other countries are covered by immunity, allowing them to avoid arrest for virtually any crime and escape civil liability in most circumstances. However, the diplomat’s home country can also choose to waive immunity — and that’s what British authorities and Dunn’s loved ones are calling for in this case.

Nick Adderley, chief constable for the Northamptonshire Police, said Sunday that both he and the police chief had asked the U.S. Embassy “in the strongest terms” to waive the woman’s immunity “in order to allow the justice process to take place.”

The short answer is yes. Both @Stephen_Mold and I have written, in the strongest terms, to the US Embassy urging them to apply the diplomatic immunity waiver in order to allow the justice process to take place. https://t.co/OKmRXLhJhO — Nick Adderley (@NorthantsChief) October 6, 2019

In a Sunday statement to The Washington Post, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he “called the U.S. Ambassador to express the U.K.’s disappointment with their decision, and to urge the Embassy to reconsider it.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Sunday, but previously told multiple media outlets that immunity is “rarely waived.” Officials offered their “deepest sympathies” to Dunn’s family, confirming the diplomat’s family is back in the U.S.

“Any questions regarding a waiver of immunity with regard to our diplomats and their family members overseas in a case like this receive intense attention at senior levels and are considered carefully given the global impact such decisions carry,” the State Department’s statement said.

Following the revelation Saturday that the American suspect had fled, Dunn’s parents launched a #Justice4Harry campaign that has since drawn the attention of British lawmakers and thousands of supporters. Charles told Sky News there was “barely a day that went by where [Harry] didn’t go out riding on his bike,” racking up 50,000 miles of travel on his black Kawasaki.

Dunn’s family said he was hit around 8:30 p.m. about 400 yards from the Air Force facility. The collision happened after he rounded a bend, leaving him little time to react to the American driver coming on the wrong side of the road. Dunn sustained serious injuries, then died at the hospital, Northamptonshire Police said at the time of the collision.

During the investigation, the American woman cooperated “fully” with police, and even assured them “she had no plans to leave the country in the near future,” Northamptonshire Police Superintendent Sarah Johnson said in a statement Saturday.

But then police learned the driver would be claiming diplomatic immunity, and so they made an immediate waiver request to the U.S. Embassy in London, a spokeswoman told The Post. That request was denied, she said.

“We’re disgusted, appalled, how she could be having this cloak wrapped around her,” Dunn’s father, Tim Dunn, told Sky News. “I’m angry that someone could do this and then get on a plane and go.

“I can’t believe she’s living with herself,” he added.

American diplomats have been involved in numerous overseas deaths in recent decades, but have largely avoided punishment under diplomatic immunity, even amid tense pressure from the countries where those incidents took place.

In 2018, a military attache at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, ran a red light and killed a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle. Hall left Pakistan after U.S. authorities refused to waive his diplomatic immunity.

In an infamous case that also took place in Pakistan, Raymond A. Davis, a CIA contractor working in Lahore, claimed he shot and killed two men on motorcycles in self-defense as they approached him in an apparent robbery attempt in 2011. The two nations disagreed on whether Davis could be granted diplomatic immunity — and so Pakistan only released him from jail after as much as $2.3 million in “blood money” was paid to the families of the dead men, sparking protests.

But even if diplomats flee prosecution in other countries, that doesn’t mean they can’t face consequences in the United States.

For example, Christopher VanGoethem, a U.S. Marine heading security at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, allegedly blew a stop sign and smashed into a taxicab in 2004 — killing a beloved musician named Teofil Peter, likened to a “Romanian Bruce Springsteen,” as Newsweek reported. Again, the U.S. did not waive immunity, but the Marine faced a court-martial upon his return to America.

The consequences were few. In 2006, he was acquitted of negligent homicide as well as adultery for an alleged affair with an embassy secretary, but was found guilty of obstruction and making false statements. VanGoethem was sentenced to a letter of reprimand, avoiding up to 10 years in prison.

Some foreign diplomats living in the United States have not been so lucky.

In 1997, when Georgian diplomat Gueorgui Makharadze slammed his Ford Taurus into a row of cars at a stoplight in Washington’s Dupont Circle and killed a teen girl, the U.S. asked Georgia to waive immunity, which the country did. Makharadze was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison.

It’s unclear whether pressure from British lawmakers will sway U.S. officials after they have already facilitated the 42-year-old woman’s return to the country and shielded her identity.

Angela Rayner, a member of Parliament and the Labour Party’s shadow education secretary, said on Twitter that the “diplomatic rules should not be used in this case.”

“This is heartbreaking and nobody can be above the law,” Rayner wrote, using the #Justice4Harry hashtag. “If you are here in the U.K. then you must abide by our own rules. This family deserve answers and respect shown to their son.”