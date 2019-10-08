Dallas police said Tuesday that they have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a key witness in the trial of Amber Guyger, the former officer convicted of murder for killing her unarmed black neighbor.

During an afternoon news conference, Assistant Chief Avery Moore described the killing of 28-year-old Joshua Brown as drug-related. He said the suspects — Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, Michael Mitchell, 32, and Thaddeous Green, 22 — traveled from Alexandria, La., on Friday to buy drugs from Brown.

As Brown and Green talked, Moore said, the two got into an argument. Jacquerious Mitchell got out of his car, and Brown shot him, the assistant chief said. Green then fired two shots at Brown, hitting him in the lower body. The three suspects took off, with Michael Mitchell at the wheel.

Jacquerious Mitchell was driven to a hospital and was later placed in police custody, Moore said. Warrants will be executed for his arrest and the arrest of the other two suspects, all of whom will face capital murder charges. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending Michael Mitchell and Green, who remain at large.



Joshua Brown answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying Sept. 24 during the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the killing of Botham Jean. Brown, who was Jean's neighbor, was killed in a shooting Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/Pool/AP)

Brown’s shooting, which came days after Guyger’s conviction and sentencing for the killing of 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean, attracted widespread publicity and speculation. On Tuesday, Moore was critical of the “speculation and rumors” he said were spread by community leaders.

“As you know, there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible,” he said. “I assure you that is simply not true. And I encourage those leaders to be mindful of their actions moving forward because their words have jeopardized the integrity of the city of Dallas as well as the Dallas Police Department.”