Schumacher, of West Fargo, N.D., now faces charges of making terroristic threats, a felony, and having a loaded gun inside a vehicle without a permit, a misdemeanor.

“I can’t speculate on what the suspect’s intent when he did that was, but, obviously for the victim, it was a fearful situation,” Moorhead police Capt. Deric Swenson told The Washington Post. “So that’s why he’s facing those charges.”

Road rage episodes happen “now and then,” the police captain said. But Swenson said couldn’t remember another case where political differences were the cause. He said Schumacher and the woman appeared to have started the exchange “having fun with it.” They continued sparring while driving about eight blocks before it escalated into Schumacher pulling a gun, he said.

The 27-year-old remained behind bars at the Clay County Jail on Tuesday, Swenson said.

