Their trendy downtown restaurant, which served up flatbreads and desserts, had been celebrated in as a symbol of Canada’s tolerant, inclusive culture. It that had welcomed tens of thousands of Syrian refugees with open arms, embracing them — and their cuisine — as their country was torn apart by war.

AD

This week, the family behind the restaurant said they were closing over the death threats. Toronto police have opened an investigation, a spokesperson told The Washington Post.

AD

How that happened points to the cracks in that multicultural, harmonious image of Canada, ones that expose political divisions between left and right that are playing out through hateful rhetoric, heated protests and anonymous trolling on the Internet.

The Alsoufis, originally from Damascus, had left Syria behind over two decades ago for Saudi Arabia, where they ran a beachside resort in Jiddah. The patriarch, Husam, worked as a civil engineer, while his wife, Shahnaz, worked in special education.

AD

In 2012, their daughter Jala moved to Canada, to study architecture and psychology at the University of Toronto. Her parents and two brothers followed her three years later.

“We were looking for a new home to hold us, and we couldn’t find [anywhere] better than Canada to come,” Husam said in a magazine interview in June. “We are starting our new life.”

AD

The family was unsatisfied Canada’s diluted versions of Middle Eastern food — halfhearted falafel and shawarma — and their parents were unable to put their Arabic degrees to use in their new city. So they decided to open a restaurant instead.

It was a family endeavor: Shahnaz ran the kitchen and Husam managed finances; Jala worked on marketing while their eldest son, Alaa, took care of the front-of-house. Ayham, a younger brother still in high school, was the taste-tester.

AD

In 2017, the family opened Soufi’s in a white-walled storefront on Queen West, a fashionable strip in the heart of the city named of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. The restaurant was just as hip as it was Syrian, with brick walls and chalkboards covered in artifacts, photographs and writing in Arabic.

The Alsoufis said they hoped the restaurant would serve as a hub for Toronto’s emergent Syrian community — while also introducing their new city, whose motto declares that “diversity is our strength,” to the culture and cuisine of their home.

AD

“Syrians are people. We’re not just what they see in the news,” Jala said in a video interview with UberEats. “We’re more than that, and despite everything that’s happening there, we are still a vibrant culture.”

AD

In particular, the restaurant placed an emphasis on hiring refugees, thousands of whom had been resettled in the Toronto area. Their familiarity with the cuisine proved key in the kitchen, which focused on two types of Syrian street food: mana’eesh, a circular flatbread topped with crumbled halloumi, za’atar, or other vegetables and meat; and knafeh, a baked dessert of shredded phyllo dough and cheese doused in orange blossom syrup.

Employees wore yellow and black T-shirts displaying the Soufi’s logo: From Syria, with Love.

“[It’s] the whole idea of the restaurant — it’s not only wars and problems that are happening there,” Husam said. “We have a lot of love to give, and Syria is a very rich culture and rich cuisine. We want people to taste some of it

AD

AD

The restaurant was an overnight success, heralded in a New York Times feature as the face of Toronto’s growing passion for Syrian food. “The emergence of Syrian cooking illuminates an immigrant community’s integration into the broader population, and the bridge that food can build to a new life,” the article said.

All the while, as Soufi’s rose to fame, Alaa became involved in local anti-fascist protests. He had already been involved in demonstrations in support of LGBTQ rights and opposing racism against migrants, the Toronto Star reported.

Amid a long-shot campaign to gain influence in the Canadian Parliament, Maxime Bernier, a far-right member of Parliament from Quebec, staged a fundraiser on Sept. 29 with the American political commentator Dave Rubin.

AD

Bernier had broken off last year from the Conservative Party, to head up a new group that has since been linked to white supremacists. He has campaigned to cut immigration by more than half, railed against the “globalist agenda,” and declared an end to the era of “political correctness.”

AD

That’s what brought protesters outside his fundraiser, a talk on free speech in Canada, at a college about an hour outside of Toronto. Demonstrators hid their faces in bandannas and ski masks while carrying posters and chanting, “Nazi scum, off our streets.” Four people were arrested.

Amid the scuffle, a video was filmed of protesters shouting at and blocking Dorothy Marston, 81, as she tried to enter the venue on a walker. She eventually made it inside the event with the help of police. But almost instantly, the clip went viral.

AD

Bernier called the protesters “thugs.” Marston, who he later invited to a debate, said the protesters had interfered with her rights and made her feel like a criminal.

Canada’s free speech champion Dorothy and her husband Brian were our special guests at last night's Leaders' Debate.



Dorothy, notre championne canadienne de la liberté d’expression, et son mari Brian étaient nos invités spéciaux hier soir au débat des chefs. pic.twitter.com/Zxa1daM1bU — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) October 8, 2019

And Alaa found himself doxed. A Twitter user, identified him in an Oct. 1 tweet, labeling him one of the “scumbags” who had harassed Marston. His name and information spread across the Internet, retweeted by the likes of conservative pundit Ann Coulter, as did his ties to the restaurant.

AD

Threats began flooding into Soufi’s Facebook page and email, including some that accused the family of “terrorist actions.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Alsoufis admitted he had been involved in the protests.

AD

“Alaa regrets the incident that occurred in Hamilton this past weekend,” they said. “That said, he did not in any way verbally or physically assault the elderly woman and has nonetheless offered to apologize personally for not doing more.”

The family said it was overwhelmed by death threats and other hate-filled messages, and on Sunday, Alaa had been physically assaulted. (Police haven’t commented on this claim.) The attacks had proven to be so much that Soufi’s would be closing permanently.

“We could not put our family members, staff, and patrons in danger,” the family said in a statement. “The magnitude of hate we are facing is overwhelming.”

AD

This week, the white doors to the restaurant were shuttered, the windows covered in the yellow T-shirts reading, “From Syria, with Love.” Patrons and neighbors passed by to drop off flowers and leave messages of support to the family and restaurant, expressing shock at the violent messages directed toward the family.

“We have the rule of law in Canada,” one man told CityNews Toronto. “We don’t issue death threats. This is not that kind of country.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Hatred and threats of violence have no place in Canada. We are always stronger together than when we’re divided.”

Hatred and threats of violence have no place in Canada. We are always stronger together than when we're divided. https://t.co/vnGmX1vts9 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 9, 2019

Even the son of Marston, the elderly woman at the protest, condemned the attacks on the Alsoufi family in an interview with the Toronto Star.

“I’m absolutely ashamed of anybody who called and threatened them. That’s how polarized Canada is becoming. We have lost our ability to see reason,” David Turkoski said. “We don’t like war and persecution of anybody.”

AD

On Wednesday, the family changed course, saying that it would reopen the restaurant after all. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Toronto police told The Post that officers had begun investigating threats against the restaurant.