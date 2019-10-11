“This is an extremely dynamic, high wind driven fire,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an advisory.

Deputy Chief Al Poirier attributed the fire’s speed to “extreme weather conditions of high wind and low humidity” and warned the fire was moving westward toward the West Porter Ranch and nearby communities.

“It’ll likely end up in neighboring Ventura County before it’s said and done,” Deputy Chief David Richardson said during a news briefing early Friday.

“If we’ve learned anything, particularly from the Woolsey Fire, please heed the directions of your public safety officials: Evacuate. Do not wait to evacuate. Please leave when you have the opportunity to,” Richardson said.

Authorities directed affected residents to secure evacuation centers at the Sylmar Recreation Center and at Mason Park; a third evacuation outpost at the Granada Hills recreation center was reportedly full just before 5 a.m.

The dry and windy conditions set the stage for another fire in Calimesa to the east, triggered by burning trash dumped by a garbage truck caught on video flying down the street in a swirl of smoke.

Hundreds evacuated a mobile home park after the Sandalwood fire swept through a dry grass field and into the community. Rosie Castellon, a resident there, was separated from her dog.

Monster was still in the home and first responders forbade Castellon from braving the flames to rescue her pet, she told the local NBC station. But her paramedic cousin arrived and made the rescue, she said.

The status of her home was less certain. “It’s in the middle of that black smoke,” she said, looking back toward the community. “I don’t know if it’s still standing.”

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS in red for the #SaddleridgeFire :



- ALL of Porter Ranch north of the 118 freeway

-Balboa to the Ventura County border, north of Sesnon

- Oakridge Estates in Sylmar



Yellow is evac warning zone, which means be prepared to evacuate immediately if needed. pic.twitter.com/Bh4uqtMJfb — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019

