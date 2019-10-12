

Police tape secures a crime scene outside a club after a shooting in Brooklyn on Oct. 12. (Johannes Eisele/Afp Via Getty Images)

Four people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday morning shooting at a Brooklyn club that police believe had been hosting illegal gambling.

A 911 call about shots fired came in at 6:55 a.m., a New York Police Department official said during a news conference. Officers arrived at 74 Utica Ave., just two few blocks from a police station, to find four men dead.

A woman and two men suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. An eighth person sustained a minor leg injury trying to get away from the shooting, which happened in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. Authorities declined to identify the victims but said the men killed ranged from 32 to 49 years old.

No arrests have been made. Police officials said during the news conference that the incident did not appear to be gang-related. They called the investigation preliminary and said homicide detectives were on scene “trying to piece together exactly what transpired at this location.”

Two guns have been recovered at the scene, and police expect more could be discovered. They said the evidence suggests that about 15 shots were fired inside the club, which they believe was unlicensed.

Crown Heights has seen a rash of gang-related shootings this year, the New York Times reported. As a result, police had increased patrols of the area.

