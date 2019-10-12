Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church in Pelham, N.H., according to the governor. At least one person was injured, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Local news media reports said a shooting investigation was underway at the New England Pentecostal Church, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) confirmed that law enforcement was on the scene.

A Domestic Abuse Month event was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the church’s calendar.

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

At least one person was being treated at Lowell General Hospital, a spokeswoman confirmed to The Washington Post.

“I can confirm that we did receive one patient from the incident in Pelham this morning,” Angela Strunk said. “That patient is being transferred to a Boston hospital.”

She did not have identifying details for the patient and could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by gunshots or something else.

The New Hampshire State Police’s major crime unit was on the scene, and the church remained surrounded by emergency personnel on Saturday.