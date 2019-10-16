He had not been outside in nine years, he told Westerbeek.

The 25-year-old man was in desperate need of help, he said. He had managed to sneak out of the small, secret room where he and his adult siblings had been kept all that time, living in isolation in a farmhouse just outside of Ruinerwold that appeared almost abandoned. He said he had never been to school, and hadn’t been to the barber in nearly a decade.

“He said he was the oldest and wanted to end the way they were living,” Westerbeek said, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, the man’s plea for help was answered by police.

The family was rescued from the farmhouse this week after a tip from a “young man” who was “worried about the living conditions of his family" led authorities to search the property, police in the Netherlands province of Drenthe said in a statement. Upon arriving, police found a father and his six children living in the small enclosed space, the statement said. A 58-year-old man described in Dutch media as a “handyman” was also arrested on the property for refusing to cooperate with police, who said they do not know the man’s relationship to the family at this time. The children told investigators they were all adults, which police said will “of course be further investigated.”

Citing unnamed sources, RTV Drenthe reported they had been living under the impression that they were the only people left in the world. They were waiting for “the end of time,” RTV Drenthe reported.

Officials did not confirm reports regarding the family’s beliefs, saying the case was still under investigation.

“Our primary concern is for the family members,” a police spokeswoman told the Guardian. “What exactly happened in the farmhouse is still very unclear. We are exploring all possible scenarios.”

From a distance, the farmhouse yard looked unkempt, peppered with sheds and untrimmed shrubs, neighbors who lived down the road told local media. The home is a few dozen meters off the main road, accessible only by crossing a bridge over small stream, then driving up a dirt road until reaching a gate. Sometimes the neighbors saw a dog, a goat and geese outside — but never children.

The local postal worker said he never once delivered a letter to the home.

“It’s actually pretty strange, now I come to think about it,” he told the Dutch news outlet Algemeen Dagblad, according to the BBC.

Inside, the family was self-sufficient, subsisting on the vegetables from the garden and a goat, and possibly with help from the 58-year-old tenant, Dutch media reported.

He was the only one neighbors ever saw outside, coming and going in a blue Volvo, not talking to anyone.

“We always thought that one man was living in the house who was renovating the place,” one neighbor told the Guardian. “We had no idea.”

Some local carpenters knew the 58-year-old man as a gifted furniture maker and woodworker who kept his personal life to himself, the newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden reported. But his reclusive nature led some neighbors to grow suspicious of what might be going on behind the gate.

The truth was far more shocking, they said Tuesday.

“No one ever came to his yard. We thought: it must have something to do with hemp cultivation or something,” a neighbor who said she only met the man once told Dagblad van het Noorden. “But this? We never suspected this.”

When police arrived this week to investigate, they found a secret area including “a number of rooms with makeshift furnishings where a family was living an isolated existence,” the local mayor, Roger de Groot, said during a news conference, the Guardian reported.

None of the family members were registered with the local government, police said, meaning there was no way to know they existed. The owner of the farmhouse, a prominent local figure, said she was “speechless," believing she had been renting the home to a single 58-year-old man for years and having “no idea” other people were inside, Algemeen Dagblad reported.

On Tuesday, Drenthe police said in a statement that the family had been taken to a doctor and is now being cared for. A “large scale” investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working with prosecutors to consider whether criminal charges will be brought in the case.

De Groot said authorities believe the children’s mother died years ago, but that there were too many questions remaining regarding how the family ended up living this way over the last nine years.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” de Groot said.

