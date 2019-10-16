Stanley Eric Mossburg, 35, was arrested after allegedly killing at least three people in Tennessee and Florida in what appear to be random attacks. The man’s statements to reporters after his arrest, in which he described himself as a prophet and said his victims had been chosen by God to fight in a war between “angels and demons,” suggest a motive complicated by delusions and possible mental illness.

“He said he likes killing people,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement Tuesday.

The alleged murder spree began on Oct. 2 in Greeneville, Tenn., where police found Christopher Scott Short lying in a pool of his own blood behind a laundromat. Security footage showed a man, allegedly Mossburg, force Short into the building’s bathroom at gunpoint, the Florida sheriff who arrested him said at a news conference Tuesday. The pair emerged after Scott had been bound, and walked to the back of the laundromat. Judd said the Tennessee man died from stab wounds.

According to the Polk County sheriff, Mossburg stole Short’s truck and drove to his sister’s home in his hometown of Spartanburg, S.C. Police later found the truck in a nearby scrapyard. Judd said the suspect’s sister bought him a bus ticket to Orlando.

The tattoo-heavy Mossburg, nicknamed “Woo Woo,” had been arrested for nonviolent crimes in his South Carolina hometown in the past, Judd said.

Stanley "Woo Woo” Mossburg Arrested Sheriff Judd is briefing the media this morning with an update on the arrest of Tennessee fugitive and Winter Haven double homicide suspect Stanley "Woo Woo” Mossburg. Mossburg killed two people in Winter Haven on Sunday night. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by PCSO SWAT after being barricaded in a house off of Dundee Road on Monday night. Click here to read the news release: http://bit.ly/2ONApv9 Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

By Friday, Mossburg was allegedly selling items to a pawnshop in Polk County and on Sunday, police say, he invaded another home in the lake-filled Florida city.

Judd said at Tuesday’s news conference that Mossburg tied up a man and a woman living inside the home. A third roommate came home from work around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. For more than 14 hours he allegedly trapped his victims, tied to chairs and restrained inside different rooms in the house.

The third roommate, who survived the attack, told police the woman he lived with had been alive when he arrived at home. She told him “just do what he says and he won’t hurt you.” Mossburg allegedly told the man he’d killed the other man who lived in the house in the master bedroom. Then, the victim said the intruder bound his hands with computer cords inside the home’s office. He allegedly murdered the woman later in the night. Both victims who died had been stabbed.

On Monday evening, the living victim escaped the house after Mossburg fled in a stolen car. He called 911 from a neighbor’s phone.

“Stanley Mossburg told our victim he wanted to be a serial killer,” Judd said.

Law enforcement officials had not named the Winter Haven victims by late Tuesday evening and did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

Judd said Polk County sheriff’s deputies found the stolen car and another vehicle Mossburg had been known to drive near an intersection in Winter Haven, a city about 50 miles southwest of Orlando.

As police searched a home they thought he could be hiding at around 9 p.m. Monday, Mossburg fired two gunshots from his hiding spot. The officers retreated and called for backup, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The SWAT team rolled in with its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, a military-grade weapon sometimes called an MRAP that the sheriff’s office purchased at a steep discount before 2015. Officers urged the man to come out over a PA system, and fired a “chemical agent” into the house to smoke him out. But the South Carolina man stayed and fired again at the deputies.

The SWAT team and Mossburg remained locked in a standoff until just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Then, deputies drove the armored military vehicle into the garage, where they found Mossburg cowering under a pool table. The officers sent a K-9 unit to pull the man out, and finally arrested him as he fought the dog.

Officers took Mossburg to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the standoff, Judd said. As deputies walked him from the hospital to a patrol car after he received treatment, reporters pressed Mossburg for an explanation for his alleged crimes.

“I’m doing what God tells me to do. Y’all will see God and there’s going to be an angels and demons fight from God,” he said, WFTS reported. He told reporters he was “a prophet, not a serial killer” and claimed he’d killed the victims because “God needed them.”

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that Mossburg told the surviving Winter Haven victim that his roommates were his seventh and eighth victims, but there’s no evidence so far to support the claim he killed anyone else. Mossburg allegedly said he wanted to kill 11 people.

The Polk County sheriff suggested Mossburg deserves the harshest of penalties for the alleged killing spree.

“We know he’s killed at least three people,” Judd said. “He tried to kill our deputies last night. This guy needs the death penalty if there’s ever anyone who needed the death penalty.”

Mossburg was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. He faces 14 felony charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and armed burglary and one misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

