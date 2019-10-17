“I’m also very concerned about what’s happening in the poorer parts of the world who are being hit the hardest by climate breakdown,” 83-year-old Phil Kingston, who had glued his hand to a train at Shadwell station, told the Guardian. “I’m a Christian and it really upsets me to see God’s creation being wrecked across the world.”

AD

AD

The confrontation, captured on now-viral video early Thursday morning, inspired condemnation of both the protesters and the commuters in a city that has been struggling to handle disruptive demonstrations by the climate-change activists with a flair for drama. While many politicians and civil rights leaders pushed back on a police attempt to stem the demonstrations, Thursday morning’s targeting of the London Underground soured some previously supportive leaders.

Commuters now physically dragging protestors from the roof of the train. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/gDkXfJNxmL — Holly Collins (@HollyJoCollins) October 17, 2019

“This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to word,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement early Thursday morning. “It is also an unfair burden on our already overstretched police officers. I urge demonstrators to protest peacefully and within the boundaries of the law.”

But protesting within the law has become increasingly difficult in London, where the Metropolitan Police Service issued an edict on Monday banning Extinction Rebellion demonstrations within the city. More than 1,600 people with connections to the protest group have been arrested in the last week. Protesters defied the police order to hold a “nurse-in” in front of Google’s London offices, where mothers breast-fed their babies and held a banner that read: “YouTube, Stop Platforming Climate Denial,” Reuters reported.

AD

AD

Extinction Rebellion has planned disruptive actions worldwide, blocking traffic, gluing themselves to bridges, posing nearly-naked in legislative chambers, and pouring red paint over Wall Street’s famous bull statue, a symbol of capitalism and the free market economy. In April, more than 1,000 Extinction Rebellion supporters were arrested in climate protests around the world. Activists who identify as members of the movement have popped up in the New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Amsterdam. The protesters say they want faster action from governments to address climate change across the globe.

Early Thursday, climate activists stalled subway operations in Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell stations, all on the eastern side of London. British Transport Police said in a statement on Twitter that officers had made four arrests and sent a specialist team to the Shadwell Docklands light rail station to remove four more.

“Our message to [Extinction Rebellion],” the transportation police agency said in a tweet Wednesday night, “Disrupting Tube service in London could be dangerous. We are urging protesters to seriously reconsider these plans.”

AD

AD

Several city officials and U.K. politicians have weighed in on the protests, some noting the odd juxtaposition of climate activists blocking one of the most sustainable modes of transportation in London.

“We are really disappointed that they have since announced fresh action on the London Underground network,” said BTP Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan in a statement. “The Tube and rail networks are one of the greenest transport methods in London, any action goes against what they campaign for and will only cause misery for London’s commuters.”

#ExtinctionRebellion activists have disrupted London’s Docklands Light Railway network at Shadwell station pic.twitter.com/txqJcYJpMA — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 17, 2019

At least one spokesman for Extinction Rebellion recognized the potential for negative results from Thursday’s protest. Fergal McEntee, who often speaks on behalf of the group, told a London radio host the protests were a “huge own goal.”

AD

Clare Farrell, one of Extinction Rebellion’s co-founders, defended the action.

AD

“This is what you do when you think that absolutely everything is at stake,” she told the BBC. “What would you do if you knew your children were in a burning building, well you would break down the door, wouldn’t you? It wouldn’t be pretty, you wouldn’t be able to do it in a way that everyone said that was nice and calm, but it’s not. It’s an emergency.”

In an interview earlier this month with The Washington Post, she explained how the group debated a similar style protest with a commuter train in April. At that time, a man in his 80s stopped a train in London’s financial district when he sat on top of it, eating a sandwich.

AD

The group responded to early criticism by supporting its tactics.

“As with Extinction Rebellion actions that block roads, the action is intended to cause economic disruption and thereby convince the Government to agree to Extinction Rebellion UK’s three demands of telling the truth, acting now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025, plus creating and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice,” the climate activists said in a statement Thursday morning.

AD

Some Green Party and Labour Party politicians have pushed back on the police for issuing a blanket ban on the group’s protests.

AD

“Civil liberties are being brushed aside in the ludicrous crackdown on [Extinction Rebellion] protests,” Brighton Pavilion Member of Parliament Caroline Lucas, a member of the Green Party, said on Twitter.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary and a Labour Party politician, tweeted: “This ban is completely contrary to Britain’s long-held traditions of policing by consent, freedom of speech, and the right to protest.”

Extinction Rebellion threatened legal action Tuesday if the Metropolitan Police enforced the protest ban, challenging the rule against all Extinction Rebellion protests.

Other British politicians backed the police. The Conservative Party’s Priti Patel, Britain’s home secretary and a member of Parliament for Witham, tweeted her support on Tuesday.

AD

AD

“Officers from around the country have done a fantastic job policing [Extinction Rebellion] protests,” she wrote. “Supporting our Police is vital. Labour support the law breakers who have disrupted the lives and businesses of Londoners. They cannot be trusted in Downing Street or the Home Office.”

Despite the police crackdown, the protest group has vowed to continue its week-long protests in London.

“Activists are willing to go to prison in order to save lives in acts of conscience and necessity,” Extinction Rebellion said in its statement.

AD