“Damage is significant in the areas where the tornado touched down,” Oncor tweeted.

The City of Dallas said there are no reports of fatalities or serious injuries, but first responders were working overnight to check on residents in a door-to-door search, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue are assessing damaged structures and will continue to do so throughout the night,” the city said in a news release, which noted dozens of downed traffic signals, as well as reports of a natural gas leak.

While the severity of the damage remains unclear, videos of the tornado’s funnel cloud and images of devastation throughout North Texas offered a window into the seriousness of the threat.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a tornado had formed about two miles north of Dallas Love Field Airport and was moving east. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth labeled the tornado “a life-threatening situation,” indicating that “complete destruction is possible.”

Multiple thunderstorm warnings remained in place as of early Monday. Additional tornadoes were also reported in southern Dallas and Rockwall counties, the Morning News reported.

On social media, videos of the tornado’s funnel around the Dallas area provided a stunning visual for a storm that was tracked for up to 17 miles on the radar.

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

Photos of the destruction in North Texas spread throughout the night, from homes without roofs and deeply damaged structures to downed trees and power lines. Homes were left in ruins in Preston Hollow, an affluent Dallas neighborhood north of Southern Methodist University, where radar data showed debris lifted at least three miles into the air. The area is home to former president George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, who were reportedly not harmed in the storm.

“They got lucky and are praying for the safety of their neighbors around DFW,” a Bush spokesman told KTVT.

NORTH DALLAS DAMAGE: Homes badly damaged near the Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane — close to St. Mark’s School. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/4aHLusZssI — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 21, 2019

This is the scene at Walnut Hill and Monroe in NW Dallas. This is awful! Search and Rescue efforts are underway in this area now. Crews going door to door. Stay clear of this area and say a prayer for these folks. @CBSDFW #DallasTornado #txwx pic.twitter.com/kPHgnqEHfl — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) October 21, 2019

Tina Devlin, a Dallas resident, told NBC News that her home was destroyed, calling it “a total loss.”

“I heard all the snapping of the trees and the wind blowing, and so I climbed into this bedroom closet, and just as I got in there, the roof blew off,” Devlin told KXAS, adding that a fire crew helped her and her family to safety. “I just thank God we’re alive. I haven’t cried any — I’ve just been panicked.”

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.

