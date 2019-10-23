Yeboah’s off-duty firearm, a semiautomatic pistol, allegedly discharged about 5:25 a.m. and struck Afoakwah, according to the indictment. The victim’s father and cousin rushed out of their bedrooms to see Afoakwah dying on the ground. Yeboah allegedly told them there had been an “accident.”

The indictment further alleges that Yeboah claimed Afoakwah had accidentally shot himself while playing with the gun. But an investigation into the incident has caused prosecutors to question that assertion — namely an autopsy revealing the gunshot was not self-inflicted, and Yeboah’s alleged actions after his friend was shot.

Prosecutors say Yeboah did not initially try to help Afoakwah. Instead, they say he left the apartment to change his shoes and waited in the lobby of the building until first responders arrived, rather than performing first aid. The indictment alleges Yeboah did not call 911 until the victim’s father urged him to.

Yeboah was terminated after the incident, according to the indictment. He was arraigned Tuesday in the Bronx Supreme Court on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The judge ordered Yeboah to be held on $100,000 bond. He will return to court on Jan. 15. His attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The New York Daily News reports the families of both men became very close friends when Afoakwah moved into the building with his family in 2013. Both families hail from Ghana.

