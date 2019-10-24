A #RedFlagWarning has been issued for most of Northern CA & portions of Southern CA from today until late Thursday evening & even into Friday for some areas, due to strong winds & low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather exercise caution when outdoors. https://t.co/t4JLHQw4Vy pic.twitter.com/1niJbP4P6s— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 23, 2019
The fire started around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in Geyserville near where Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, cut power earlier that afternoon amid dangerous weather. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered mandatory evacuations in the area just after midnight.
The Kincade fire comes two years after the deadly Tubbs Fire devastated nearby Santa Rosa. At least 22 people died, and more than 5,600 homes and buildings were destroyed.
