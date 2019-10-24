A fast-moving wildfire aided by powerful winds in Northern California’s wine country has prompted mandatory evacuation orders in Geyserville, an area of Sonoma County 75 miles north of San Francisco.

The Kincade Fire had spread to 10,000 acres by early Thursday, with no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The department issued red flag warnings for the area, a critical alert for when weather conditions such as high heat, low humidity, lightning strikes and strong winds could result in intense and quick-burning fires.