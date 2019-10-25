Waters says she is “very pleased” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), almost all of her party’s caucus members, a handful of Republicans and an increasing share of the public have come to agree with what she has been saying from the day Trump took the oath of office. (She skipped his inauguration.)

But it’s been those House Democrats from swing districts, where Trump won in 2016 and where he remains popular, who have been applauded as being brave and showing leadership for standing up against the president.

Waters, 81, entrenched in a safe district in liberal California, the argument goes, had nothing to lose by her forceful insistence that Trump was suspect and should be investigated for high crimes and misdemeanors. She did, however, face scathing criticism, from Trump and his supporters, including racist and sexist rhetoric, and she received numerous death threats. She was admonished by Pelosi to tone down her comments. More than once, the two clashed over the issue of impeachment in closed-door caucus meetings.

That Waters didn’t cower or quiet down won her support from fans far beyond her California district, which since her first congressional campaign in 1990, she has repeatedly won with no less than 70 percent of the vote, including 77 percent last year. Young liberal activists affectionately referred to her as “Auntie Maxine.”

Waters’s unwavering demand for at least an impeachment investigation reflects the views of women of color, a group that has been consistent in its strong disapproval of Trump.

In a Washington Post-Schar School poll earlier this month, 75 percent of nonwhite women said Congress should have begun an impeachment inquiry of Trump, and 66 percent said Trump should be removed from office. Among white women, 58 percent said Congress should have begun an impeachment inquiry of the president, and 48 percent said he should be removed from office.

Overall, 58 percent of Americans in the Post-Schar School poll said the House made the right decision to open the inquiry.

Women of color, and black women in particular, have long held negative views of Trump. In exit polling from Election Day 2016, 76 percent of black women said they were “scared” of a Trump victory. In that exit poll, only 4 percent of black women voted for Trump. Essence magazine, in conjunction with the Black Women’s Roundtable, surveyed more than 1,000 of its readers last summer, and Trump received an “F.” In a CNN poll conducted last week, 79 percent of nonwhite women disapproved of the president’s job performance. In that same poll, 57 percent of Americans overall disapproved of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Waters didn’t need polls to back up her beliefs about Trump’s fitness for office; she said she saw ample examples that gave her pause during the 2016 election, including the way “he dishonored and disrespected his own Republican colleagues in the primary.”

But, she said, she could understand that others needed more convincing before moving to impeach the president.

That started to happen last month when the White House released a summary of Trump’s telephone call with the president of Ukraine, in which he appeared to pressure the Ukrainian leader to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a potential rival in next year’s election.

Trump has insisted that he did nothing wrong and has railed against the impeachment inquiry as politically motivated.

“It was absolutely legitimate to say, ‘Give us your proof. Give us your receipts,’ as the young people would say,” Waters said of those who needed proof that Trump engaged in potentially impeachable behavior. “But what struck me about him early on was the flawed character.”

That included the vulgar language he used in the Access Hollywood tapes about kissing and groping women, court proceedings about racial discrimination, failing to pay contractors and defrauding students who enrolled at his now-defunct university and several bankruptcies involving his businesses.

“What I had was enough common sense to know that there needed to be a discussion about this,” she said, “and those who agreed that there was something terribly wrong needed to do the work in order to confirm and convince” Congress and the public that Trump should be impeached.

Now, she says, people stop her at the airport and in other public spaces and thank her for having kept up the fight. “I’m inundated with people saying, ‘Get him!’ ‘Don’t stop!’ ‘Keep going!’

“I have people who have stopped me and said, ‘I don’t’ always agree with you, but you’re absolutely right in taking on this president and calling for his impeachment.’ ”

Waters said she thinks the process will move quickly, with the House taking a vote by the end of the year. As chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, she is one of a half-dozen caucus leaders who would help decide what would go into the articles of impeachment.

Her committee has been looking into Trump’s personal and business finances, but she said it also has been working on legislation regarding the cannabis industry, national flood insurance and several bills aimed at ending homelessness. This week, Waters’s committee was in the news for a contentious hearing with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg over numerous issues, including privacy, civil rights and political ads.

“I’m the first African American woman to oversee the Wall Street banks. But that doesn’t get talked about, unfortunately,” she said.

Right now, she said, she is glad that she isn’t the only one using the I-word.

“People thought I was out of my mind using the word ‘impeachment,’ ” she said.

