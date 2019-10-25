The one-minute clip shows a teen swinging back and forth among a laughing group of her friends. The voice of the woman identified by authorities as Eley is heard in the background directing them to stop because it is a children’s park.

The teen who was swinging dismounts, and the woman walks over in her blue-and-white running shorts and quarter-sleeved shirt, and pounds her palms on the large orange swing, stopping its momentum.

“We are children,” one of the girls says to the woman.

The woman walks over to the teen and disputes her claim.

we were just trying to play 😔 i guess were adults pic.twitter.com/7RaLogxV2C — r lean ¿ (@arlenedgaf) October 16, 2019

The teens respond with laughter and chatter. The woman then claims she is a law enforcement officer.

“Okay, well, I’m a [expletive] PD, so get the [expletive] out of here now if you’re not here to play as a child,” the woman shouted, pointing her finger.

The teen whom the woman initially walked toward tells the woman that she’s 16 years old. That age, according to the woman, was not a child’s age, which would allow her to arrest the girl.

“Which is your choice? Are you a child or a [expletive] adult,” the woman asked the teen.

The person holding the camera and her friends observe that the woman wasn’t “on duty” and questioned why she was cursing at their friend.

The video has been viewed 5 million times, and sparked online debate about white people feeling entitled to police minority communities.

The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted the following day that Eley wasn’t an officer and that officers were investigating the incident.

A real officer of the law, Detective B. Cantu, was the one looking into Eley, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Cantu created a six-page photo lineup that included a mug-shot image of Eley after researching different names.

Police said the investigator was able to identify the teen in the video. She met with police on Tuesday and picked out Eley’s mug shot among the lineup of pictures the detective had created, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The girl told the detective that she did believe the woman was a police officer and that she and her friends left the park because of their interaction with her, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The detective went to Tarrant County Jail to read Eley her Miranda rights and to interview her, but she declined to speak, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Eley was already in custody after being arrested on Monday on a charge of bodily injury assault charge, according to the Tarrant County Correction Center.

She is being held in custody on $4,000 bond for both charges. If she’s found guilty of impersonating a public servant, she could face up to $10,000 in fines and 10 years of incarceration.

