The fire jumped the Sierra Highway at around 3 a.m. local time, prompting officials to close several major roads and issue new evacuation orders. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all schools in the San Fernando Valley would be closed on Friday “due to air-quality and safety concerns from the fires.”

Flames rolled out of the valley foothills into neighborhoods, sending residents into a panic as only 5 percent of the fire was contained by early Friday morning. Several fire lanes tore through residential areas, the Los Angeles Times reported, and some people wielded garden hoses in a futile effort to protect their homes.

“The fires have gotten close, but never like this,” Marcia Armijo, 60, and a resident of two decades, told the Times.

Like others in the area, she was forced to evacuate, taking along her dog Hope and cat Maxwell as the threat grew to Canyon Country, a community by the Santa Clarita River.

“I have no idea if my house is burning down right now,” she said.

The Southern California fires have been fed by strong offshore winds, known as Santa Ana winds, gusting up to 65 mph through Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Friday, officials said, creating the potential for new ignitions to occur.

The Tick Fire ignited about 20 miles northeast of the site of another major wildfire, in Sylmar. That blaze, known as the Saddleridge Fire, has burned nearly 9,000 acres since Oct. 10, though it is mostly contained now, according to Cal Fire. One person died in the Saddleridge Fire, and another eight were injured; the blaze also left dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire continues its destructive march through Sonoma County.

The Kincade Fire has consumed at least 16,000 acres. On Thursday, Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, told state regulators that a jumper on one of its transmission towers broke close to where officials say the Kincade Fire started.

Reis Thebault, Kim Bellware, Andrew Freedman and J. Freedom du Lac contributed to this report.

