Gabbard cited her presidential bid in her decision not to seek another term.

“Throughout my life, the thought of a ‘political career’ never crossed my mind. I’ve always done my best to serve where I felt I could make the most impact,” Gabbard said in a statement. “It’s this principle of service above self that has motivated the decisions I’ve made throughout my life.”

I'm so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good. In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can... https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl pic.twitter.com/h3wM6AZLMs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

Gabbard, 38, served in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard and was the youngest person to win a seat in the Hawaii legislature. In 2013, she became the first Hindu woman in Congress.

She has staked out an idiosyncratic position in the Democratic Party, criticizing military intervention overseas and embracing left-leaning domestic policy.

Last week, Hillary Clinton suggested that Russia might promote Gabbard as a third-party candidate to sow chaos in the 2020 presidential election. Gabbard has denied considering a third-party bid, and multiple Democratic presidential contenders have defended her from Clinton’s claims.

Her primary opponent praised her decision to drop out of the race.

I wholly respect and appreciate Congresswoman Gabbard’s decision not to pursue re-election for her Congressional seat as she pursues the Presidency. I wish her and her family the best going forward.



I remain fully committed to my campaign to becomes Hawaii’s next Congressman. — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) October 25, 2019

