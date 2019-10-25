Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced early Friday on Twitter that she won’t run for reelection to Congress as she continues her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Gabbard faced a Democratic primary challenge from Hawaii state Sen. Kai Kahele, who has lashed out at her for missing votes while on the presidential campaign trail.

Gabbard cited her presidential bid in her decision not to seek another term.

“Throughout my life, the thought of a ‘political career’ never crossed my mind. I’ve always done my best to serve where I felt I could make the most impact,” Gabbard said in a statement. “It’s this principle of service above self that has motivated the decisions I’ve made throughout my life.”

Gabbard, 38, served in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard and was the youngest person to win a seat in the Hawaii legislature. In 2013, she became the first Hindu woman in Congress.

She has staked out an idiosyncratic position in the Democratic Party, criticizing military intervention overseas and embracing left-leaning domestic policy.

Last week, Hillary Clinton suggested that Russia might promote Gabbard as a third-party candidate to sow chaos in the 2020 presidential election. Gabbard has denied considering a third-party bid, and multiple Democratic presidential contenders have defended her from Clinton’s claims.

Her primary opponent praised her decision to drop out of the race.

