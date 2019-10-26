News of the outage comes after two significant fires began close to residential areas in Northern and Southern California over the past three days. A wildfire burning out of control near Los Angeles expanded rapidly overnight and jumped a highway early Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders for roughly 40,000 people. On Wednesday night, a fire ignited in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, forced thousands to flee their homes and charred more than 20,000 acres by Friday morning.

Wildfire conditions will remain heightened this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. which warned of “a long duration and potentially . . . historic [wind] event” in Northern and Central California. Winds gusting to 85 mph are forecast between Saturday night and Monday morning in the mountains, with lesser, but still powerful, winds reaching valleys and coastal areas.

AD

AD

PG&E is facing extreme scrutiny after reporting that, although the company said it cut power in Northern California on Wednesday, it had left stretches of high-voltage power transmission lines active in the region where the Sonoma County fire broke out. The same type of transmission line was responsible for the state’s deadliest wildfire ever — the Camp Fire in 2018.

In the report it filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said it became aware of a high-voltage transmission tower malfunction at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Kincade Fire began at 9:27 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said there have been discussions about PG&E’s culpability, but they were not “conclusive.”

AD

AD

The blame for the fire “is neither determined nor is that investigation complete,” he said, adding that he plans to hold the company accountable for “years and years of mismanagement.”

PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson said the company is conducting an internal investigation but has not accepted responsibility for the fire, adding that officials don’t know precisely how it started. “We still, at this point, do not know what exactly happened,” he said at a Thursday news conference.

In Santa Rosa, residents are only just rebuilding from the havoc wrought by the Tubbs Fire, which took lives and destroyed homes in 2017.

On Friday afternoon, a clear blue sky was broken by a gray plume that loomed over brown hills dotted with trees. Residents were on edge.

AD

Natalie Pinzón, 45, who lives in Santa Rosa, lost her home two years ago. Five months after she moved into her newly rebuilt house, the Kincade fire brought those memories flooding back.

AD

“It’s kind of sad the things that have been happening,” said Pinzón, who said there was little people could do — except to prepare the region’s power infrastructure for the future. “The thing is, we have to start doing something right now to make things better here.”

Terry Marshall said the nearby fire was alarming residents in her own Santa Rosa neighborhood. Their important documents were packed away in a suitcase in case they needed to flee.

“Certainly, it’s very frightening and it’s anxiety-producing for the community,” she said. “I know yesterday we were all very anxious at work.”

AD

Marshall’s power has been shut down several times in the past few weeks, which she said has been scary and a source of anxiety. “At the same time,” she said, “I have an 11-year-old son and we play a lot of board games and do a lot of reading and try to make the best of it.”

AD

The weekend outage would mark the second major shut-off spurred by PG&E this month. Power cuts from the gas and electric company about two weeks ago left nearly 2 million people without power at its apex. Newsom has expressed frustration over the shut-offs and urged PG&E to be more consistent in its communication to affected customers. In a Thursday letter to the company’s leadership, Newsom wrote that “the only consistency has been inconsistency.”

Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday in Sonoma County and Los Angeles County, where the Tick Fire, north of Los Angeles, raged through the city of Santa Clarita and quickly grew to 4,300 acres, igniting several homes, officials said. More than 600 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze, backed by four airplane tankers and six helicopters, as it raced toward densely packed communities.

AD

The fire jumped State Road 14 at around 3 a.m. local time, prompting officials to close several major roads and issue new evacuation orders. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all schools in the San Fernando Valley would be closed on Friday “due to air-quality and safety concerns from the fires.” Local colleges also closed as the fire raged.

AD

Flames rolled out of the valley foothills into neighborhoods, sending residents into a panic as only 5 percent of the fire was contained by Friday evening. Several fire lanes tore through residential areas, the Los Angeles Times reported, and some people wielded garden hoses in a futile effort to protect their homes.

At least eight homes have been damaged or lost to the fire, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said in a Friday news conference. As officials gauge the full scope of the damage, Osby said his crew felt they had made “good progress to allow repopulation.” Officials started to allow residents to return to certain locations in Santa Clarita on Friday evening.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report from Washington. Brice-Saddler reported from Washington.

AD