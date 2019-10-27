Gusts as high as 80 mph swept through the hills and valleys north of the San Francisco Bay area, with the National Weather Service warning that those speeds could continue until at least the early afternoon. An “extremely critical” fire weather area, the service’s highest category, was in effect in several counties north of San Francisco.

“The winds are on our doorstep,” the service wrote in a tweet Sunday morning.

The Kincade fire outside Healdsburg, Calif. — which had consumed at least 26,000 acres and was only 11 percent contained as of early Sunday — appeared to be rapidly intensifying, according to the National Weather Service, which posted satellite imagery of the expanding blaze.

#KincadeFire 2 am update: GOES-17 Satellite Fire Temperature. Fire continues to rapidly intensify. Loop covers from 1 am to 2 am PDT. #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/ZoXkA88ZhF — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2019

In a flurry of early morning alerts, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued new mandatory evacuation orders for residents in areas northeast and southwest of Santa Rosa, Calif., and warned that new fires had been spotted around the city.

The office also issued an alert telling residents farther north of Santa Rosa to flee their homes immediately. “The wind is really starting to pick up, as is the fire activity. If you are still in this mandatory evacuation area you need to leave now while you still can,” the sheriff’s office said.

Some 90,000 residents in Sonoma County, the heart of California’s wine country, had already evacuated Saturday night on orders from authorities.

Flames from the Kincade fire, which was sparked Wednesday night, could be seen stretching hundreds of feet above the treetops, according to the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose University.

Officials, residents and emergency workers have spent the weekend bracing for the abrupt wind change, which came on almost exactly as forecasters expected. The fierce gusts, coupled with low humidity, could feed existing fires or ignite new blazes by knocking over electrical equipment or carrying embers into areas the flames haven’t yet touched. Any fires that do crop up will likely spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Concerns about the fire expanding led Pacific Gas & Electric to conduct a massive power shutdown Saturday evening that will likely mark the largest planned outage in the state’s history. The blackouts, which will affect 38 counties in all, began in Northern California around 5 p.m. local time Saturday and cascaded south through the state throughout the evening, according to a statement from the company. Central California’s Kern County was slated to lose power at 9 p.m. Sunday. Fresno and Madera counties are also expected to lose power at some point, but PG&E hasn’t said when.

In total, in estimated 940,000 customers, comprising about 2.8 million people, are expected to be without power through the weekend. PG&E said its goal is to restore power to a “vast majority” of customers within 48 hours after the winds have died down.

