The page, Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted, posted a flier about Deans’s disappearance on Oct. 20, urging readers to share any information and promising that they could remain anonymous. On Thursday, just four days later, her sister-in-law and former roommate, Kimberly Hancock, was arrested and charged with murder. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office had found human remains buried in a shallow grave behind the 49-year-old’s trailer in Spring Hope, N.C., and they credited a “very detailed” email sent to the Facebook page’s administrator for telling them where to look.

“I found out a lot of people don’t like talking to law enforcement, so for a lot of people they’re just scared,” the page’s administrator, described as an “unassuming Nash County wife,” told WTVD on Friday. She wanted to remain anonymous, she added, because she has no interest in becoming a public figure.

ON SCENE-#Breaking-Authorities believe they have a break in a 14-year-old cold case in Nash County. They found remains in Spring Hope. They believe it could belong to Deborah Deans, reported missing in 2004. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/I9KFBAzthh — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019

The young mother’s mysterious disappearance from the tiny, pine-forested community of Spring Hope had long been considered a cold case. Deans’s mother first reported her missing in April 2004, and she later told the Rocky Mount Telegram that the last time she saw her daughter was in January of that year, after the 29-year-old was released from a women’s prison where she served time for writing bad checks.

When initially questioned by investigators, Hancock reportedly said that she hadn’t seen the missing woman since that January, either. The two had argued, she said, and the 29-year-old called someone to pick her up, leaving behind her infant and 5-year-old, who later ended up in foster care.

Hancock was unable to describe the car or the driver that came to take her roommate away, the Telegram reported. She also told police that Deans called her two months after the argument, asking for her children back. Hancock claimed she refused, telling Deans to take up the matter with the state’s department of social services.

Deans’s other two children were with their grandmother when she vanished. Relatives maintained that she wouldn’t have abandoned her family, and remained puzzled over her disappearance.

“We would talk often, sometimes up to three times a week,” her mother, Elaine Blevins, told the Telegram in November 2004. “She has four children, and she would not have left those children. Two of those children are living with me now, and two are in foster care. They wonder where their mother is. This is not like Debbie, for no one, not even her friends, to have seen and talked to her.”

According to WNCN, Hancock was convicted the following year for cashing child support checks that were mailed to Deans. Still, she wouldn’t emerge as a suspect for more than a decade.

#Breaking-Authorities believe they have a break in a 14-year-old cold case in Nash County. They found remains in Spring Hope. They believe they could belong to Deborah Deans, reported missing in 2004. This is a picture of Deans from the city of Rocky Mount’s website. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EwYy9ARQRQ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019

The Facebook page that ultimately handed police a breakthrough has more in common with the citizen journalists who have stepped up to fill the void left by local newspapers than with the amateur online sleuths who try to solve long-dormant cold cases. Dedicated to four counties in eastern North Carolina, Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted publishes dispatches about the weather, reminders to vote in local elections and traffic updates. But the main focus is disseminating information about crimes of all kinds, and splashy graphics about unsolved homicides are a constant.

The anonymous woman behind the page, whose name has appeared in some local outlets against her wishes, told WNCN on Friday that her goal is to be a conduit between law enforcement and people who may have crucial information to share. Constantly inundated with hundreds of tips, she has helped solve some other, lower-profile cases by passing along the information to authorities. Before last week, she had posted about Deans’s disappearance many times, starting not long after she created the page in 2013.

After her latest post about the case, she told WNCN, she received an email telling her where the missing woman was buried. The message went into highly specific detail, describing exactly how Deans’s body had been wrapped up. The Facebook page administrator immediately forwarded it to police, who started digging.

That tip “proved to be very accurate and very reliable,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told reporters on Thursday evening. The human remains found behind Hancock’s home had been wrapped and buried in a way that matched the description in the email, he explained, though DNA testing was needed to say with certainty that the body belonged to Deans.

Later that night, Hancock was arrested and charged after an in-depth interview with police. She is being held without bond and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Suspect:

Kimberly Hancock 49 YO Female

Based on an in-depth interview with a person of interest, the Nash County Sheriffs Office has charged her with one count of first degree murder for the homicide of Deborah Elaine Deans.



No further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/bux21DefKR — Nash County Sheriff (@NashCountySO) October 25, 2019

The 49-year-old has faced legal trouble before. In 1989, when she was 18 and still known as Kimberly Kay Privette, she fatally shot her father in the face with a .25-caliber handgun while he was sleeping on the couch. The following year, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charges of felony manslaughter and received a six-year suspended sentence due to unspecified “extenuating circumstances,” a local newspaper reported. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office told WTVD last week that the charges were lowered because her father had been abusive.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for Deans’s alleged murder, and it’s unclear what prompted the tipster to come forward after 15 years. It’s also unclear how they knew so much about the 29-year-old’s death.

“I am really not sure, and I hate to speculate,” the Facebook page’s administrator told WRAL. “I am not positive how they knew, but they knew enough to raise the eyebrows of detectives over at the sheriff’s office.”

