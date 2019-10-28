The Southern California blaze joins the massive Kincade Fire that is marching through 54,000 acres of wine country at the other end of the state. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has declared a statewide emergency.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas warned people to act quickly if they were in the evacuation zone for the Getty Fire.

“Do not delay to leave if you live in that area,” he wrote Monday morning on Twitter.

Students at Mount Saint Mary’s University, located in the evacuation zone, left campus overnight. Flames, smoke and ash were visible from campus, according to a Twitter user who identified herself as a resident. Some buildings caught on fire, a Fox 11 Los Angeles reporter wrote.

Some celebrities tweeted about being evacuated. Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James wrote that he and his family drove around trying to find somewhere to stay before finally ending up at a place that could accommodate them. Clark Gregg, an actor in several Marvel films, said he and his dogs evacuated to a hotel room.

Several public schools in the area were closed because of the fire. The J. Paul Getty Museum, which houses visual arts exhibitions, was unaffected by the fire but was closed Monday.

No injuries had been reported as of early Monday.

Huge brush fire raging off the 405 freeway at Getty Center Dr. #GettyFire pic.twitter.com/S9qth2l54J — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 28, 2019

Winds could gust as high as 70 mph in higher elevations and mountain passes from Santa Barbara to San Diego on Monday, the National Weather Service warns, leading to “critical” fire weather conditions. Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were recorded Monday morning.

Any new fire ignitions, the NWS said, could result in “extreme fire behavior” and rapid spread, which could force hasty evacuations in heavily populated areas. The strongest winds are expected to take place during the morning and into the early afternoon hours local time, before diminishing considerably late in the day.

