On Monday, the Suffolk County district attorney charged You, also a Boston College student at the time, with involuntary manslaughter in Urtula’s suicide — a case that closely mirrors that of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of the same crime in 2017 after encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself.

AD

You, 21, had “complete and total control” over Urtula, 22, during their 18-month relationship, often using text messages and threats of self harm to manipulate him, said Rachael Rollins, the district attorney.

AD

“Many of the messages clearly display the power dynamic in the relationship wherein Ms. You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula, both mentally and emotionally,” Rollins said at a news conference.

Indicting a Former Boston College Student for Boyfriend’s Suicide Investigators with our office and the MBTA Transit Police determined that, for 18 months, former Boston College student Inyoung You was physically, verbally and psychologically abusive towards her boyfriend Alexander Urtula and that she was present at the time of his death. Today we announced an indictment charging her with involuntary manslaughter. Posted by Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Monday, October 28, 2019

The abuse became “more frequent, more powerful and more demeaning in the days and hours leading up to” Urtula’s death, Rollins said. In the two months prior, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 text messages, and at least 47,000 came from You — a stream of unrelenting abuse, the district attorney said.

AD

In those messages, Rollins said, You encouraged Urtula to kill himself hundreds, perhaps thousands, of times, telling him to “go die” and saying she, his family and the world would be better off without him.

The abuse was also documented in Urtula’s journal and by both their classmates and family members, who said they witnessed the abuse, Rollins said.

AD

You, who studied economics, withdrew from classes at Boston College in August, school spokesman Jack Dunn said. She was scheduled to graduate in May 2020. She’s now in South Korea, where she’s from, and The Washington Post could not reach her for comment.

Rollins said her office is in contact with someone who is representing You, but she did not disclose the attorney’s name. Authorities are hopeful she will return voluntarily, but if she doesn’t, Rollins said, they will “utilize the power we have to get her back,” including by extradition.

AD

The district attorney said some of this case’s basic facts were similar to the Carter case: Both occurred in Massachusetts and both carried allegations of a young woman encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself.

Carter, who was 17 when Conrad Roy III killed himself in 2014, urged him in text messages to go through with it. But in that case, Rollins said, Carter and Roy had limited physical contact.

AD

“We have, quite frankly I would say, the opposite of that,” Rollins said. “We have a barrage, a complete and utter attack on this man’s very will and conscience and psyche by an individual to the tune of 47,000 messages.”

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging 741741.

Read more:

AD